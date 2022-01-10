Virgin Australia will reduce capacity by 25% as COVID-19 cases increase





A Virgin Australia Airlines plane was spotted at Kingsford Smith International Airport this morning after Australia imposed an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Sydney, Australia, March 21. 2020. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Demand for travel decreases, staff required to be isolated

Will shorten frequencies, will temporarily suspend 10 lines

Australia is experiencing an increase in Omicron-led cases SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Virgin Australia said Monday it would cut capacity across its network by about 25% for the rest of January and for February due to declining travel demand and staff seeking isolation. while the number of COVID-19 cases increases. in Australia. The airline, which competes against Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX), said it would cut some flight frequencies and temporarily suspend 10 flights. Australia on Monday exceeded 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them registered last week, as the Omicron variant exploded in much of the country increasing hospitalization numbers and putting a strain on supply chains. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the increase in COVID-19 cases had affected customer confidence. “Virgin Australia remains focused on growing its network and customer reach and will resume services as soon as travel demand improves,” she said in a statement. The airline said in November it would add seven more Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 NG aircraft to its fleet, almost bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels, to help achieve the goal of getting a third of Australia’s domestic travel market. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Jamie Freed; Edited by Kim Coghill Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

