Hell’s Gates: Turkmen President wants to close Darvaza gas crater





(CNN) Not everyone is impressed by the fact that Turkmenistan’s most internationally known country is known as the “Gates of Hell”. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has reportedly ordered the closure of the site, which is officially called the Darvaza Crater after the city where it is located. The crater formed in the early 1970s, when the earth collapsed during a Soviet gas drilling expedition. Scientists reportedly lit the fire in the massive hole to prevent the spread of natural gas and since then it has been burning. Although the crater has become a tourist attraction, Berdymukhamedov reportedly asked his cabinet to find a way to close the proverbial gates, according to the state-run newspaper Neytralny Turkmenistan. Several reasons have been given for extinguishing the famous fire: negative effects on the health of people living nearby; misuse of valuable natural gas resources; and environmental damage. According to the newspaper, the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan “was instructed to gather scientists and, if necessary, attract foreign consultants and find a solution to extinguish the fire.” Natural gas is one of the Central Asian country’s main sources of income. Currently, there is no known deadline for closing the Darvaza crater or extinguishing the fire. Berdymukhamedov, who has been President since 2006, is famous for his love of gold and marble architecture. The autocratic leader has been on a construction spree, focusing mainly on the capital Ashgabat with new government buildings, monuments and other architectural achievements. One of the most infamous is a giant golden statue of a Turkmen shepherd dog, Berdymukhamedov’s favorite breed, and one of the country’s official symbols. The president loves dogs so much that he has written a book about them, one as a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and created a national holiday in their honor. Tourism is still a relatively small industry in Turkmenistan. The number of foreign visitors annually before the pandemic was estimated at tens of thousands. A new, modern Ashgabat airport with a giant bird-shaped terminal opened in 2006. The project cost $ 2.3 billion and was intended to enhance Turkmenistan’s international profile. According to the annual World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, Turkmenistan ranks 178th out of 180 countries in the world for media censorship. Image of Darvaza Crater by Giles Clarke / Getty Images

