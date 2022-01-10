International
The shaky start of vaccinations of children against COVID for some, as parents report cancellations
If I had known it was going to be canceled, I would have quickly searched around for other places, she said. I have now scheduled an appointment elsewhere for the 28th, but we know he will be back to school on the 31st.
Another parent, Michelle, who requested that her last name not be used, said her partner had tried to make a reservation at their local pharmacy in Coburg, only to be told there were child vaccines available, but not enough staff to administer them due to staff isolation.
Schools in Victoria will be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites for children ages five to 11 from late January through February.
The Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners have said that deliveries of pediatric vaccines to GPs and pharmacies have been unreliable.
But Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there was an abundant supply of vaccines for children.
Any child who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, Mr. Hunt said Sunday.
On Monday, the Federal Department of Health said in a statement that 2 million doses of COVID-19 pediatric had been cleared for use and that about 835,000 doses were already with general practitioners, pharmacies and state vaccination clinics.
There are more than enough COVID-19 vaccines in the country to ensure that all children aged five to 11 can receive a first dose before the end of January, the statement said.
Many parents whose vaccination was canceled or delayed were shocked because they had hoped that their child would have developed immunity to the coronavirus from the outset before returning to school in late January.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday he did not believe it would be necessary to delay his return to school in Victoria and NSW.
We need children to go back to school to learn. We need children to go back to school because it also has very significant impacts on workforce availability, especially in our health sector, he said. Above all these issues is the health and well-being of our children and those who work in our schools.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said Monday that a sustainable approach to getting back to school is very important and that all states will discuss this week with the Commonwealth how a sustainable approach to schools can be adopted.
The kids had to get back to school as soon as possible, and Victoria had to keep them in school, Mr. Foley said.
The kids have made it very difficult over the last two years, he said. They have been greatly absent from school to protect the rest of the community and, to avoid this, as much as possible had to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Acting Victoria’s health chief Ben Cowie, however, said the percentage of children affected by the coronavirus dropped drastically after schools closed in December.
The infection rate among five- to 11-year-olds was over 30 percent of total infections from late November to early December, and that is now 4 percent, he said, indicating the importance of vaccinations.
It is really important that children are able to attend school in the field and we should do everything we can to reduce the transmission that happens in this regard.
