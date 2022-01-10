Pandemic affecting students’ mental health News, Sports, Work

International
Pandemic affecting students' mental health
Students do their best with the stability that comes with personal tutoring and peer-to-peer day-to-day companionship.
But for almost two years, things have not been this way.
This is why the American Organization of School Counselors has advised schools to treat students who have been taken off by COVID-19 “If they had experienced a traumatic event, because they basically did,” said Drew Yingling, head of the Altoona Area School District Counseling Department.
Isolations, quarantines, suspension and resumption of personal teaching hours, lack of a consistent schedule and lack of a daily routine. “has affected the mental health of children”, said district spokeswoman Paula Foreman.
It’s all uncertainty, said Dr.
“Will the school open next week?” Erikson asked rhetorically. “Has my football match been canceled?”
There is no doubt that mental health difficulties have increased, Yingling said.
The American Psychological Association reports that stress has increased by about 80 percent of students ages 13-17, with social isolation the norm for many people over a long period of time.
Social skills and coping skills have deteriorated over a time when they should have grown, he said.
And social anxiety has increased as children come back and try to engage again.
Students have had problems concentrating, they have not been able to cope standing around the crowds after being at home for so long. They have reported feeling this “Everyone is looking at me” or “The walls are closing” as he walked down the hallway, Yingling said.
There has been depression, sadness and stress expressed in physical pain – including headaches and abdominal pain, Yingling said.
There have been thoughts of self-harm, though there are no actual efforts of which he is aware, he said.
In some cases, COVID-19 has exacerbated previous mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and social withdrawal.
Blocking restrictions limited the school’s response to telemedicine-style assistance.
Personal counseling has been better, he said.
The situation has required the heavy use of the Student Assistance Intervention Team, a group of “Professionally trained school counselors, teachers and human service representatives” who help students and parents access school and community services, according to the district website.
“Students are referred to SAIT for a variety of reasons, including substance abuse, stressful relationships at school or at home, mental health issues, including depression, or suicidal ideation.” it says on the website.
Assistance available includes group counseling provided by the district, including general support groups and groups that focus on anxiety and anger, Yingling said.
There is also individual mental health and behavioral counseling available through outside agencies with parental permission.
The UPMC mobile crisis unit is involved, he said.
“We all try to do it,” he said. And it helped.
COVID-related problems also affect staff, including advisors, he said.
Some students have thrived working at home, Yingling said. They feel more productive there, more comfortable, with less distractions.
They can continue enrolling in the district cyber school, which some have done, he said.
