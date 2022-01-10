Quebec doctors order calls for tougher measures against unvaccinated – Montreal





The College of Physicians of Quebec is urging the province to “increase the pace” of COVID-19 measures that limit public exposure to unvaccinated individuals. “The vaccinated population can no longer silently suffer from the restrictions of sanitary measures while the unvaccinated people (who now make up a very small part of the Quebec population) occupy one in two beds in short-term care and most beds in intensive care. . “, Wrote on Friday the president of the College of Doctors of Qubec, Dr. Mauril Gaudreault. READ MORE: Vaccine protesters gather in France, tell Macron: Well it bothers you Health officials in Quebec say about 50 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province are unvaccinated people and that those patients are occupying most of the ICU beds as they experience more severe symptoms of the disease. The story goes down the ad This comes as hospitals in Quebec are being forced to delay surgeries and medical appointments in order to transfer staff to COVID-19 patient care. Gaudreault federal counterpart Jean-Yves Duclos went even further this week, saying a possible mandatory vaccination is “the only way out” of the health crisis, but noted that the decision rests in the hands of the provinces. 12 People take part in a demonstration against the Quebec governments’ measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes

People take part in a demonstration against the Quebec governments' measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes

Gaudreault said he supported Quebec’s forthcoming request for third doses in order to maintain a vaccine passport, stating in Friday’s letter that the measure should take effect soon “and cover a large group of shops and places. public “. The story goes down the ad Earlier this week, the provincial government announced its plans to make three doses an application to qualify for a vaccine passport and be considered adequately vaccinated. READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant This new measure, however, will not take effect immediately to give people time to take their reinforcing initiative. The Quebec government also announced that vaccination trials will be required to make purchases at Alcoholic Beverage (SAQ) and Cannabis (SQDC) retailers in Quebec starting Jan. 18. Health officials said the provincial government also plans to add non-essential services, “such as personal care”, to the list of businesses seeking vaccine passports. A date when the new rule will take effect has not yet been set as discussions are ongoing with service industry providers. –With files by Annabelle Olivier, Global News View link » <br />

