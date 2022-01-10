Flight PS572: US asked to use ‘Sully’ to help with Iran

OTAVA – Canada and its allies are being pushed to aggressively reach into the pocket of the Iranian government to find unused sources of assets to compensate for the downing of a commercial airliner by the regime two years ago.

This includes a call to use the new high-profile ambassador of US President Joe Biden to the international aviation supervisor of the world – Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who heroically lowered a plane into the water outside New York City more than a decade ago – to be at the forefront of this effort.

The question is how to compensate the families and loved ones of the tragedy of January 8, 2020, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shortly after taking off from Tehran airport. All 176 people on board were killed, most with ties to Canada, along with nationals of Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies says the U.S. should target the money Iran raises from international airlines for the use of its airspace for flights. The foundation says Sullenberger has a role to play in his new role as the newly appointed US representative to the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization.

Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president of the foundation for government relations, said Iran lost about $ 96 million in flight revenue in 2020, a 50 percent drop from last year due to a drop in flights due to PS752 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Further determination of flights through a coordinated ban is an additional way forward to urge Iran to take full responsibility for the downing of the PS752,” she told The Canadian Press on Sunday.

“The Biden administration, in cooperation with Canada and the United Kingdom, should consider setting up a special storage account in which Iran’s flight tariffs will be deposited until it is determined that the regime has significantly fulfilled its international obligations. “By answering all the remaining questions and identifying those responsible in the PS752 case, as well as demonstrating improved security measures have been implemented.”

Dershowitz previously suggested this approach in an article published last week in The Hill, a Washington-based political publication. In it, she specifically called for Sullenberger to pursue the matter at ICAO.

Sullenberger is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot who gained international fame in 2009 after he safely landed an Airbus 320 commercial aircraft in the waters of the Hudson River near New York City skyline after his aircraft engines were shut down. from a herd of geese.

“The United States has a responsibility and a vital role to play in holding the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for the downing of the PS752. Both Captain Sullenberger, the US representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, and our top diplomats should not “to look the other way. the face of the coverage of this terrorist act by Iran,” Dershowitz wrote.

“The United States should not allow the Islamic Republic to take advantage of the flight fees collected for the use of its airspace until Tehran accepts full criminal responsibility for the downing of PS752.”

An ICAO spokesman told The Canadian Press he had no mandate to take a tougher line on Iran over the PS752 tragedy, as many are urging him to do.

“Proposals such as this would be considered by other countries through ICAO if the United States finally formally proposes this measure for its diplomatic review,” ICAO said in a written response to questions.

“Contrary to what has been alluded to in most reporting on this topic, our organization has no ability or mandate to penalize or reprimand countries when they may have violated global aviation standards or norms. Under international law, only the countries themselves can hold other countries to account, and usually through economic or other sanctions, etc. “

Global Affairs Canada said the government continues to work with Britain, Sweden and Ukraine to pursue transparency, justice and accountability with Iran.

“Our claims go beyond receiving compensation,” spokesman Jason Kung said Sunday.

“At the moment, we can not comment further on the specifics of our legal strategy or any other action that Canada can take to ensure that Iran is held accountable for this tragedy.”

Kung said Canada and its allies have followed Iran in ICAO, the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, and “worked closely with the Special Rapporteurs on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary killings and on Iran.”

The second anniversary of Saturday’s crash also highlighted repeated calls by many – including the group representing the PS752 family – for governments to impose punitive human rights sanctions on Iranian officials they hold accountable.

Yonah Diamond, a lawyer for the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, which also represents the families of PS752 victims, said pursuing Iran over flight tariffs is “an interesting prospect” but challenges will remain. still in the regime meeting. ICAO or International Court of Justice.

“In light of our discussions, for many families, seeking justice through criminal investigations is a higher priority than compensation, in addition to accountability to the ICAO and ICJ,” Diamond said Sunday.

He said there was a “significant body of evidence” in various reports – including from the families themselves, the government and the United Nations – “which point to the criminal liability of officials at the highest levels for possible atrocities. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2022.