International
Flight PS572: US asked to use ‘Sully’ to help with Iran
OTAVA – Canada and its allies are being pushed to aggressively reach into the pocket of the Iranian government to find unused sources of assets to compensate for the downing of a commercial airliner by the regime two years ago.
This includes a call to use the new high-profile ambassador of US President Joe Biden to the international aviation supervisor of the world – Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who heroically lowered a plane into the water outside New York City more than a decade ago – to be at the forefront of this effort.
The question is how to compensate the families and loved ones of the tragedy of January 8, 2020, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shortly after taking off from Tehran airport. All 176 people on board were killed, most with ties to Canada, along with nationals of Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine.
The Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies says the U.S. should target the money Iran raises from international airlines for the use of its airspace for flights. The foundation says Sullenberger has a role to play in his new role as the newly appointed US representative to the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization.
Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president of the foundation for government relations, said Iran lost about $ 96 million in flight revenue in 2020, a 50 percent drop from last year due to a drop in flights due to PS752 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Further determination of flights through a coordinated ban is an additional way forward to urge Iran to take full responsibility for the downing of the PS752,” she told The Canadian Press on Sunday.
“The Biden administration, in cooperation with Canada and the United Kingdom, should consider setting up a special storage account in which Iran’s flight tariffs will be deposited until it is determined that the regime has significantly fulfilled its international obligations. “By answering all the remaining questions and identifying those responsible in the PS752 case, as well as demonstrating improved security measures have been implemented.”
Dershowitz previously suggested this approach in an article published last week in The Hill, a Washington-based political publication. In it, she specifically called for Sullenberger to pursue the matter at ICAO.
Sullenberger is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot who gained international fame in 2009 after he safely landed an Airbus 320 commercial aircraft in the waters of the Hudson River near New York City skyline after his aircraft engines were shut down. from a herd of geese.
“The United States has a responsibility and a vital role to play in holding the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for the downing of the PS752. Both Captain Sullenberger, the US representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, and our top diplomats should not “to look the other way. the face of the coverage of this terrorist act by Iran,” Dershowitz wrote.
“The United States should not allow the Islamic Republic to take advantage of the flight fees collected for the use of its airspace until Tehran accepts full criminal responsibility for the downing of PS752.”
An ICAO spokesman told The Canadian Press he had no mandate to take a tougher line on Iran over the PS752 tragedy, as many are urging him to do.
“Proposals such as this would be considered by other countries through ICAO if the United States finally formally proposes this measure for its diplomatic review,” ICAO said in a written response to questions.
“Contrary to what has been alluded to in most reporting on this topic, our organization has no ability or mandate to penalize or reprimand countries when they may have violated global aviation standards or norms. Under international law, only the countries themselves can hold other countries to account, and usually through economic or other sanctions, etc. “
Global Affairs Canada said the government continues to work with Britain, Sweden and Ukraine to pursue transparency, justice and accountability with Iran.
“Our claims go beyond receiving compensation,” spokesman Jason Kung said Sunday.
“At the moment, we can not comment further on the specifics of our legal strategy or any other action that Canada can take to ensure that Iran is held accountable for this tragedy.”
Kung said Canada and its allies have followed Iran in ICAO, the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, and “worked closely with the Special Rapporteurs on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary killings and on Iran.”
The second anniversary of Saturday’s crash also highlighted repeated calls by many – including the group representing the PS752 family – for governments to impose punitive human rights sanctions on Iranian officials they hold accountable.
Yonah Diamond, a lawyer for the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, which also represents the families of PS752 victims, said pursuing Iran over flight tariffs is “an interesting prospect” but challenges will remain. still in the regime meeting. ICAO or International Court of Justice.
“In light of our discussions, for many families, seeking justice through criminal investigations is a higher priority than compensation, in addition to accountability to the ICAO and ICJ,” Diamond said Sunday.
He said there was a “significant body of evidence” in various reports – including from the families themselves, the government and the United Nations – “which point to the criminal liability of officials at the highest levels for possible atrocities. “
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2022.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/u-s-urged-to-use-sully-to-help-canada-allies-get-ps752-compensation-from-iran-1.5733389
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]