Russia and US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks
GENEVA (AP) A senior Russian diplomat predicted tough talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with US officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the start of a series of meetings in three European cities this week, with links to a low on Russia’s military rise near Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials met for more than two hours with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the head of the US delegation and her team at the US ambassador’s luxury residence at the Conference on Disarmament overlooks the lake. Geneva.
The dinner was a prelude to a broader discussion between the two teams in the US mission in Geneva starting Monday, culminating in a series of virtual and personal meetings between US officials, their Western allies and Russian leaders in recent days and weeks. while tensions over Russian pressure against Ukraine has risen.
“We are immersed in the core of future issues, but the talks will be difficult,” Ryabkov told reporters as he left the dinner. “They cannot be easy. They will be similar to business. we will not waste our time tomorrow.
“State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday that Sherman underscored the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their alliances,” a reference to Ukraine and its aspirations. to join NATO.
Sherman affirmed that the United States would welcome real progress through diplomacy, Price said in a statement.
The talks are seen as a first step towards resuming dialogue as ties have deteriorated as Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. Concerns have grown about a wider Russian military incursion into the country.
The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a list of demands, such as seeking assurances that the NATO military alliance will not seek to expand further eastward into countries like Ukraine or Georgia, which are former Soviet republics.
“The Russian side came here with a clear position that contains a number of elements that, in my opinion, are understandable and formulated so clearly including at a high level that deviation from our approaches is simply not possible,” Ryabkov said. .
Asked if Russia was ready for a compromise, he said: Americans must prepare to reach a compromise.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC “This week, Sunday, he did not expect any progress in talks with the Russians in Geneva or during talks in Brussels, at a NATO-Russia Council meeting and in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna later this week.
The United States and other Western allies have pledged heavy costs to Russia if it moves against Ukraine.
“The question now is whether President Putin will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue or seek confrontation,” Blinken said, suggesting that a deeper Russian move in Ukraine could run counter to Moscow’s interests in the long run. .
“If Russia commits new aggression against Ukraine, I think it is a very fair prospect that NATO will strengthen its positions along its eastern flank, in the countries bordering Russia,” he told ABC.
Russia was entering the talks seeking a clearer understanding of the US position and cited signals from Washington that some of the Russian proposals could be discussed, Ryabkov said earlier Sunday, according to the state-run Tass news agency.
He made three demands to Russia: no further NATO enlargement, no more missiles on Russia’s borders, and no more NATO military exercises, intelligence operations or infrastructure outside its 1997 borders.
U.S. officials said Saturday they were open to discussions about limiting possible future deployment of attack missiles in Ukraine and setting boundaries for US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if Russia is ready to withdraw from Ukraine.
But they warned of strong economic sanctions in the event of a Russian intervention, including direct sanctions on Russian entities and restrictions on products exported from the US to Russia.
Ambassador Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, supported by the Swiss government, who hosted Ryabkov for a conference in October, said the Geneva talks were “an opportunity to express mutual concerns, to express the expectations of the But it would be too early to expect any clarity, for example, regarding Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership.
“What we were seeing was a lot of attitudes,” added Greminger, who is also a former head of the OSCE. “I think in the end, both Putin and (US President Joe) Biden have absolutely no interest in pushing for an escalation.
___
Matthew Lee and Lynn Berry contributed to this report from Washington.
