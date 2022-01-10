Truck driver vaccination mandate on track and moving forward: Trudeau

OTAVA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers, despite growing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and raise the price of goods imported from the United States.

Canada will ask all truck drivers entering the United States to show evidence of vaccination starting Saturday as part of its fight against COVID-19.

This could force about 16,000 or 10% of cross-border drivers to leave the roads, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA). The government estimates that 5% of drivers will be affected, according to a government source.

The mandate is the first policy measure taken since the beginning of the pandemic that could restrict cross-border truck traffic. The trucks crossed the border freely when the border was closed for 20 months because they were considered essential to maintain supply chains.

“We do not anticipate significant outages or shortages for Canadians,” the source said.

Trudeau has advocated a strict vaccination policy for civil servants and federally regulated workers, and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to have strengthened his government’s determination to adhere to the policy.

Industry groups and opposition parties say this is a bad idea, especially at a time when the Bank of Canada is looking at its first interest rate hike since October 2018.

Although the vast majority of Canadian truckers are vaccinated, those who are not “have already begun to give up,” said Stephen Laskowski, president and chief executive of the CTA, adding that the industry already has just over 18,000 drivers.

More than two-thirds of the $ 650 billion worth of goods traded annually between Canada and the United States travel by road.

“Everyone has talked about inflation. And it will continue to drive it,” said Steve Bamford, chief executive of Bamford Produce, an importer and exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables based in Ontario.

The cost of bringing a truckload of fruits and vegetables from California and Arizona doubled during the pandemic due to the existing driver absence, Bamford said. Fresh foods are sensitive to the problems of transporting goods because they expire rapidly.

Supply chain disruptions pushed Canada’s overall inflation rate to an 18-year high in November, and the Bank of Canada has signaled it could raise it as early as April.

“We will see prices skyrocket for groceries, for everything, if we see tens of thousands of unemployed truckers,” Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said on Thursday, adding that there could be “reasonable accommodations”. as regular testing.

Inter-State Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc attacked O’Toole on Friday for a “lack of leadership” at COVID-19 that “would only force more blockades and put Canadians at greater risk.”

‘TRUCK CONTINUED’

The Canadian Ministry of Health did not comment when asked if any accommodation could be provided for unvaccinated drivers.

The Canadian Border Agency, in response to a Reuters question, said unvaccinated non-Canadian truck drivers will return to the border starting Jan. 15, possibly causing delays in crossing. Canadian executives will be allowed to return to the country but will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Vaccinated drivers will be allowed in and allowed to bypass a coronavirus molecular test prior to arrival, the agency said.

The Biden administration wants truck drivers in companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or subjected to weekly tests, a policy that has been challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In November, the price of groceries bought in Canadian stores rose 4.7% from a year earlier, the biggest jump in seven years and fresh vegetable prices rose even more due to higher shipping costs.

“You will see some impact on inflation and the availability of goods for sale,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group, adding that the mandate could trigger price increases that push the central bank to raise rates faster than expected. .

Joseph Sbrocchi, general manager of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association, said “this is not the time to create that zero-sum game for Canadians,” especially in the winter months when so many fresh foods are imported.

Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, disagrees.

“Keep moving trucks with vaccine mandates,” he said, warning that there was a “greater price to the economy and the health system if more people are not vaccinated now.”