International
Novak Djokovic’s detention does not damage Australia’s international reputation, says deputy prime minister
The deputy prime minister rejects the suggestion that Australia’s international reputation is being damaged by the ban on world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic at an immigration hotel, as his government defends its decision to oust Djokovic in court.
Main points:
- Barnaby Joyce says federal government position on vaccination exemptions became “black and white”
- A court is examining Djokovic’s appeal against his deportation this morning
- Tennis Australia CEO says his organization has been given “contradictory information” on vaccine exemptions
Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for four nights after border officials determined that Serbs did not meet the country’s entry requirements for vaccination.
The legal battle will begin in earnest at 10:00 a.m., when the Federal District and Family Court will hear Djokovic’s challenge against the cancellation of his visa.
In its submissions, the federal government has argued that Djokovic was not given any guarantee that his exclusion from entering Australia without being vaccinated would be accepted.
Djokovic’s legal team said the Serbian player had an assessment from the interior department stating that his responses to his travel statement indicated that he met the entry quarantine requirements.
Ahead of Monday’s hearing, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said she would let the court do its job, but reiterated that Health Minister Greg Hunt had given Tennis Australia clear advice last year that it had recently contracted COVID. 19 “was not enough, you have to be vaccinated twice”.
“It was black and white, clear like the one in the letter, but I’ll let the court do its discussions on it,” Joyce told Channel Seven.
The handling of the case by Australia has attracted international attention and hundreds of Djokovic fans have gathered every day in Serbia to protest his detention.
Last week, the Serbian government summoned Australia’s ambassador to record its protest against Djokovic’s “inappropriate and inhumane” treatment.
Former tennis player Paul McNamee has also expressed concern about the situation, which he said could cost Australia its sporting reputation.
But Mr Joyce rejected the suggestion that Australia’s reputation was being damaged.
“We will do what is right and we will do what follows the process,” he said.
“It’s equal for all people, we’re not making special exceptions for people because they’re rich and famous, it’s not how Australia works and it ‘s certainly not the mail we get, Australians want everyone to be treated that way fair but equal. “
He said it was common practice for issues determining a person’s entry into the country to be finalized upon arrival.
“We do not interview you when you board the plane in Serbia, or when you board the plane in New York, or London or Paris,” he said. Joyce.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not comment further as the matter was before the court.
Tennis Australia says it has been given ‘contradictory’ information
On Sunday, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said he still hoped to see Djokovic play in the Australian Open.
He also claimed that his sports body was given inconsistent information by various government agencies as he tried to help coordinate the arrival of players in Australia.
“On this journey, with the introduction of medical exemptions, there was a lot of contradictory information, a lot of contradictory information and we were constantly seeking clarity from day one,” he said.
“All the information we had at the time, the knowledge we had at the time, was given to the players.”
