Barty leaves the Sydney event, heading straight to Melbourne





After winning singles and doubles titles at Adelaide International, Chair Ash Barty has decided she’s no need for…

After winning singles and doubles titles at the top-ranked Adelaide International, Ash Barty has decided he does not need any further tournament action ahead of the Australian Open. Barty announced Monday that he would travel directly from Adelaide to Melbourne Park and skip Tennis Classic in Sydney. Geographically, that makes sense – it’s a lot easier to get straight from Adelaide to Melbourne. But from a career standpoint, having a week off to fit in well before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is more important. It has been an extraordinary week. We have been able to play a lot of matches in singles and doubles, Barty said on Monday. “We had a lot of time in court, which is fantastic.” The 25-year-old Barty has two Grand Slam singles titles at the French Open 2019 and the recent years Wimbledon, but she very much wants to win a major on home soil. No Australian woman has won the title since Chris ONEill in 1978. This is a 44-year drought and of which Barty hears all the time. Her best finish at Melbourne Park was in 2020, when she lost in the semifinals to future champion Sofia Kenin. She reached the quarterfinals last year. On Sunday, Barty won the Adelaide International singles title for the second time in three years, 6-3, 6-2 against Elena Rybakina. She won doubles with her teammate Billie Jean King Cup, Storm Sanders. It was Bartys’s first tournament since losing in the third round to the US Open in September by American Shelby Rogers. But she hardly looked rusty in Adelaide, defeating Coco Gauff, Ken and French Open 2020 winner Iga Swiatek on her way to the title. I feel good ahead of an Australian Open, said Barty, who has been a prolific winner in the women’s tournament since early 2019, winning 11 of the 32 tournaments she has competed. There are joint ATP-WTA tournaments this week in Adelaide and Sydney ahead of the Australian Open, which starts next Monday. Six tournaments were set on Sunday, with Canada winning the ATP Cup team event in the final against Spain. Elsewhere, first Rafael Nadal defeated American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (6), 6-3 in Melbourne and another American, Amanda Anisimova, defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 for them. earn it. second WTA title. Second winner Simona Halep defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 500 race in Melbourne. In the Adelaide International Men’s Final, Gael Monfils defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4. The first round match was scheduled later Monday in the Sydney and Adelaide tournament. ___ More tennis AP: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/australia/2022/01/barty-pulls-out-sydney-event-heads-straight-to-melbourne/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos