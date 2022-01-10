International
One of the few COVID recovery clinics in BC faces potential closure, patients say
A patient at one of the few post-COVID-19 BC recovery clinics says he was told the service was in danger of closing, potentially endangering the health of hundreds of BC patients known as long-haul carriers.
Jonah McGarva, a Burnaby-based sound engineer and co-founder of the advocacy group Covid tall in Canada, says he was finally admitted to the post-COVID-19 recovery clinic at Abbotsford Regional Hospital in early December, 18 months after first attempting to enter.
The Abbotsford Clinic is one of four such clinics in the province, with two clinics in Vancouver Beach Health and two in Fraser Health.
McGarva said the treatment and diagnoses received at the long COVID clinic have been “extremely helpful and rewarding”. Not much is known about the condition, which results in prolonged symptoms weeks or months after being first infected with COVID-19.
However, a few days after McGarva started attending the clinic, he got word from staff that the future of the clinic was uncertain something confirmed by numerous patients in his Facebook group.
“People like me who have waited 18, 19, 20 months to finally get some kind of help, where are we going when it closes?” he asked.
“It adds to the stress and anxiety we already face every day because of our poor health.”
McGarva was told funding for the specialists running the Abbotsford Clinic would end in March, with funding for the clinic itself guaranteed until September.
A Fraser Health spokesman declined to confirm whether the clinic would close in March, but noted an assessment of the post-COVID clinic program that ended in December.
“[The evaluation] evaluate the patient’s experiences, outcomes, and operations. “This assessment is currently under consideration and we expect to be able to provide an update soon,” said the spokesman.
The spokesman did not answer the question of where patients would go if the Abbotsford Clinic, the only such clinic in the Fraser Valley, was closed. It served nearly 700 patients between January and October last year.
McGarva said the possible closure of the clinic has been widely discussed in his group since early December, but Fraser Health has refused to be transparent with patients. The story was first reported on Fraser Valley Stream on December 29th.
McGarva says government institutions, policymakers and researchers have ignored the scale of the long-standing COVID problem, which some assessments put in place.30 percent from all confirmed cases.
The numbers mean that of the total BC cases so far, more than 83,000 tall carriers would need ongoing support and care.
“I can no longer support a government that will continue to downplay something as drastic as a global incompetence,” McGarva said.
“If you are talking about COVID and do not mention COVID during the same conversation, you are not telling the full story.”
The expert says the province is not calculating properly with the long COVID
Andrew Longhurst, a health policy researcher at Simon Fraser University, says BC is not honest about the health crisis presented by COVID long ago.
“It seems to me like this is all this part of the pandemic that no one wants to talk about in BC,” he said.
Longhurst says he is particularly concerned about the long-running COVID cases that will emerge after the province’s ongoing fifth wave.
Currently in the province, those wishing to access long-term care for COVID must provide either a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or a positive serological report, the latter of which can only be achieved through private medical laboratories.
PCR testing is currently underway with maximum capacity in the province due to large riveted caps, and the tests are reserved for high-risk populations and health care workers.
This means that most people who test positive for COVID-19 are doing so using rapid tests, which are not accepted as evidence in post-COVID-19 clinics in the province.
Longhurst says the province should have built up its testing capacity so that people with long COVID do not fall through the cracks trying to seek medical help.
He says the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry should have assured everyone with a quick positive test that they would eventually do a PCR test or a serological test.
“The last thing we want is for people to feel powerless and not be heard because they can not try. [their long COVID symptoms]”, He said.
“A lot of people who are tall carriers are not taken seriously. To say, ‘Well, we’re not even going to offer you a confirmatory diagnostic test’ for me, is deeply troubling.”
In light of the testing boundaries, the province has said they would review eligibility requirements for long COVID clinics “to ensure continued equal access.” However, no announcements have been made on this topic.
