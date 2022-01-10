SIU is investigating after 1 man died in the crash in Clarington

Provincial police oversight is investigating a crash on a Clarington Highway on Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

In a press release Sunday evening, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said the Port Hope Police Service received a call about an aggressive driver.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that two vehicles had collided.

SIU said one of the drivers left and is believed to have robbed a pickup truck. Police say the suspect forced the truck driver to drive the car.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was able to locate the truck and track it down with the help of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers. Officers used a spiked belt in an attempt to stop the truck.

The driver of the truck hit his thumb belt and entered the canal near Highway 115 in a southerly direction, toward Highway 401, SIU says.

The suspect suspected of robbing the truck was arrested and taken to hospital. He later died at the hospital, SIU said.

A 28-year-old male driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, SIU said. One female passenger remained unharmed.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault charge or firing of a firearm at a person.

Ontario Provincial Police said the ramp of Highway 115 to the south on Highway 401 to the west is blocked due to the incident.