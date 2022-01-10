Novak Djokovic wins Australian court battle, FedEx warns Omicron strike staff





Novak Djokovic has won his court battle against a visa refusal to enter Australia over his Covid-19 vaccination status, paving the way for the world number one tennis star to play in the Australian Open in the coming weeks. Federal court judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the Australian government’s decision last week to revoke Djokovic’s visa to enter the country was unreasonable and ordered the 34-year-old tennis player to be released immediately from custody and the government to pay the costs. Djokovic had been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since last Thursday after a medical exemption for Covid-19 vaccination was canceled by border authorities. However, Christopher Tran, who represents the government, said Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will now consider whether to exercise a personal power over Djokovic’s visa waiver. In other news,

) warned that the proliferation of the highly transmitted Omicron variant has contributed to staff shortages and delays in deliveries. of explosive waves of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff on the FedEx Express air network, the shipping company said in a service alert on Friday. He added that he was implementing emergency plans and adjusting operations to minimize delays. The US registered on Sunday 900,832 new Covid cases and 2615 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement issued by its office on Twitter on Sunday. She is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home. The congresswoman received her booster injection this fall and encourages everyone to take their booster and follow all the CDC guidelines, said a statement from the Ocasio-Cortezs office. The Food and Drug Administration said last week that Americans older than 18 who received

) The booster dose of Covid-19 now has to wait five months to get their booster, instead of sixth. It came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened waiting times

booster dose up to five months after primary vaccination. In China, the main port of Tianjin may face China’s first local explosion of Omicron just weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. On Sunday, Tianjin began mass testing of its 14 million inhabitants after a group of 20 children and adults tested positive for Covid-19, including at least two with the Omicron variant. Officials said the number of cases could increase. India, meanwhile, on Monday began administering boosting doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to priority groups, including health and front-line workers and people over 60 years of age. The country announced 179,723 new cases in cities including Delhi and Mumbai, where the Omicron variant is dominant. Write to [email protected]

