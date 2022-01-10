Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, January 10th





EDITOR’S NOTE: Daily case counts have never been perfect, but at this point in the Omicron-led wave, they are a profoundly flawed metric. Throughout the pandemic, case counting has been based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing performed by provincial bodies such as the Alberta Health Services, but those testing protocols have shifted to prioritize high-priority groups and people in the environment. at higher risk, such as health care workers. So there are likely to be thousands of untested, or tested, but unreported cases, as there is no system for cataloging rapid antigen tests at home. As a result, CBC News will highlight the count of cases in our coverage, in favor of data and measurements that experts say are now more enlightening, such as hospitalizations for COVID-19 and admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU). , which help us understand the impact of Omicron on the health care system and the severity of the disease it causes, as well as the degree of test positivity, which if it starts to level up and go down, may indicate that the wave has reached its peak. School reopening: Students in Alberta are returned to class Monday. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised thousands of medical-grade test kits and masks to be delivered to students and parents over the coming days.

Hospital extensions: HAD 504 persons with COVID at the Alberta Hospital on Friday. Last week, there were 392 Patients with COVID-19 in hospital. HAD 64 persons with intensive care COVIDin, same number as last updated. provincial ICU capacity (including extra beds) is now at 73 percent. Without additional growth space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would be at 102 percent. Alberta Health statistics show the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in the province increased by 43 percent since December 29th. Alberta can see record COVID-19 hospitalizations within 14 days, according to forecasts by the Alberta Health Services COVID-19 early warning system. Data displayed by other jurisdictions indicate that Omicron may not hit intensive care units as the Delta variant did, but is likely to affect other areas of the healthcare system in emergency departments and outpatient care. Dr. Eddy Lang, head of the emergency medicine department in the Calgary area, estimates approx 10 percent of all hospitalized patients in the Calgary area are positive for Omicron. Approximately half of them are there to be treated for other conditions and it happens to be positive. But these patients have to be isolated from others inside the hospital, which requires additional resources, time and space.

Positivity rates: of Alberta degree of positivity on Friday it was 38 per cent, much higher than had been seen in previous waves. On Friday, the province reported two more deaths. A total of 3338 people have died from the virus in Alberta.

Number of cases: There are officially 43,414 active cases reported in the province based on cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing through Alberta Health Services, but the true figure is thought to be much higher due to high positivity rates and reduced testing. 348 500 people have been cured of COVID-19. Since December 23, Alberta changed his testing protocol, like many provinces, saying most people should switch to home use rapid antigen testing kits on PCR tests. This was in response to the projected increase in Omicron-related cases, to maintain the limited laboratory capacity for PCR testing of high-priority groups and those in higher-risk settings, such as health care workers. People who test positive in rapid tests and people who do not have access to quick test kits but who are symptomatic are said to isolate and notify close contacts. Many doctors are calling out to people who userapid antigen testing kitsto wipe their throats as well as their noses to improve their chances of early detection of the virus.

Rapid antigen tests: Many Albertans have struggled in the past two weeks to get their hands on rapid antigen tests, as the government said before the holidays that they would be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis through participating pharmacies and Alberta Health. Location of services.

Federal Health Minister Jean-YvesDuclos confirmed on January 7 that Alberta will receive another 16.2 million tests this month from a group of 140 million newly acquired from Ottawa.

In addition, on Jan. 4, Kenney said the province has provided another $ 10 million for Alberta.

The first priority will be to introduce them in schools, he said. Isolation times: As of January 3, people with at least two doses of vaccine which are positive for COVID-19 should isolate only for five days instead of 10. If symptoms persist for the last five days, they should be fully vaccinated continue to be isolated until you feel better. If they are asymptomatic after five days, they should wear a mask about others at any time when they are out of their home. CHANGING does not apply to persons who have not been fully vaccinated, who should continue to be isolated for 10 days or until the onset of their symptoms, whichever is longer. Copping said the change followed evidence suggesting that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods. This change also follows the approach taken by Ontario and some other provinces, as well as the latest guidance from Centers for Disease Control in the United States, Copping said. Exceptions will be made for jobs where interrupting service for 24 hours or more would be detrimental to the public and where there is no other way to continue service other than returning workers before their isolation period ends, Copping said. In these circumstances, additional public health measures will be required. For example, Copping said returning workers will not be allowed to remove their masks when they are in the same room as anyone else at all times.

Health restrictions: New public health restrictions at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: Places in the program exemption from restrictions that seats more than 1000 people must be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1000 inhabitants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Restaurants, bars and pubs are have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not allowed. Tight restrictions came after Kenneyloosened restrictions on private social gatherings on December 15th , Removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. He said social gatherings can be made up of people from every family, but should not be exceeded 10 people (excluding those under the age of 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at internal social gatherings be present fully vaccinated . Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

20633. Edmonton Area: 16269.

16269. Central area: 2305.

2305. North zone: 1758.

1758. South area: 1732.

1732. Unknown:717. COVID in Alberta in graphs and graphs: Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

