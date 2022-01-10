SIU is investigating after collision with truck stolen from Port Hope, leaving one man dead and one injured





The Ontario Special Investigation Unit is investigating after a collision in Clarington on Sunday morning in which one person lost his life and another was injured. SIU tha Port Hope Police Service initially got a call for an aggressive driver in Port Hope. Port Hope Police Inspector Katie Payton said shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a car was seen moving aggressively south on Toronto Road. Payton said officers were conducting traffic control on Hamilton Township Road when they encountered a collision on Rose Glen Road and Ontario Street. The SIU said that when the officer arrived, there was a collision of two vehicles and one of the drivers allegedly fled the scene and was believed to have robbed a pickup truck that ended up in a canal on Highway 115 and Highway 401 in the Clarington area, south. and Port Hope. The story goes down the ad Read more: SIU is investigating the conduct of officers who responded to the call for shots in Toronto SIU added that the suspected car thief forced the driver to use the van. That was when Northumberland OPP officers spotted the vehicle and launched a chase, SIU said. Trends When will the Omicron wave end? The data suggest it could happen soon, but experts are wary

The death toll from rock collapse on pleasure boats in Brazil rises to 10 “Ontario provincial police officers found the vehicle and launched a pursuit,” SIU continued. “With the help of officers from the Durham Regional Police Service, a spiked belt was put on. The driver of the truck hit his thumb belt and entered the canal near Highway 115 heading south towards Highway 401. SIU is an independent agency investigating the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, grievous bodily harm or alleged sexual assault. Payton later said the man involved rose to his feet. “And our officers in Port Hope saw him running [Highway] 401, and he ended up in Tim Hortons where most of the incidents occurred, “Payton said. According to Payton, a machete and a Glock semi-automatic weapon were found in the vehicle. “If it is true [or] a BB gun at this point we have not defined that, “she said. The story goes down the ad SIU said the suspected male robber was arrested and taken to hospital. He later died from his injuries. The 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital, SIU said, adding that a female passenger was not injured. SIU is investigating after a collision with a stolen pickup truck that hit the canal at Hwy 115 and Hwy 401 this afternoon. Two people in the hospital. Injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Announcement for ongoing news. – Special Investigation Unit (@SIUOntario) January 9, 2022 © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

