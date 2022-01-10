Several train stations in Calgary C to provide shelter for the homeless fleeing the cold – Calgary





Several targeted C train stations will be closed overnight during the cold snap to provide shelter for the homeless population of Calgary. Starting Monday, Southland, Heritage and Anderson C train stations will be closed to the public from 22:00 until the start of service the next day. However, LRT platforms to access trains and transit services will still be available to the public. This comes after cold temperatures including extreme cold warnings hit the city throughout the month of December. Read more: Extreme Cold Injuries: Dozens of Albertans Crash and Freeze to 2022 “Calgary residents who are homeless and in vulnerable positions need safe housing space and all Calgary residents should feel safe in our transit system,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a press release. The story goes down the ad “This multi-agency coordinated approach will provide the highest and best results for all Calgary. I am grateful to our partners who are working together with each other and with the city of Calgary in very challenging circumstances. Last month, the city council approved a single $ 750,000 investment for the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) to coordinate a community response to cold weather.















Stations do not have basic equipment such as bathrooms or regular overnight temperature control and are usually not designed to be used as shelters. However, according to the news release, approximately 170 people per night, have searched C train stations during the first week of January for shelter. Trends Traveling during the Omicron? Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad require caution

The death toll from rock collapse on pleasure boats in Brazil rises to 10 In cooperation with CHF, Kalgary Transit officers will conduct visits to all four stations. The news release says the two will work together with field service providers to provide those staying at C-Train stations with transportation to shelters and links to additional community resources. The story goes down the ad Read more: The vulnerable population of Calgary struggles for survival in the cold Shelters have the capacity to accommodate those in Calgary who experience homelessness, said Sandra Clarkson, executive director, Calgary Drop-In Center. The shelters provide not only a warm place to sleep at night, but also additional support, including food, baths, showers, health care, mental health and addiction support, in order to move into long-term accommodation. We are here to help. Calgary Transit safety and security manager Sam Hope added that the city will take steps to ensure that train stations C are safe for everyone to access. As a reminder, if you see someone in need of help, you can call the Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership Team (DOAP) at 403-998-7388 or the City of Calgary at 211. However, if anyone is seriously anxious or unresponsive, call 911.















