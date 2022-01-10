International
Students, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta children return to class
Twelve-year-old Charlie Kozak did not feel confident he should be in class today.
“It’s a chaotic mess,” Charlie said in a telephone interview from his home as he prepared to return to his school in Calgary.
“I know some people in my class traveled abroad over the Christmas holidays. Some people have had insecure family gatherings. We are allowed to remove the masks on our tables next to them (which) are not six feet apart.
While some parents are relieved that K-12 students are returning to classes after a long break, many say they are concerned and frustrated by the vague instructions from the Alberta government on how it plans to contain an increase in infections. COVID-19 in classes caused by the Omicron variant.
The province had a positivity rate of almost 40 percent last week. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised that thousands of test kits will be delivered to students and parents in the coming days, but has left it up to schools to report and track infections.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, has said that returning to personal learning is critical and necessary for the mental well-being of students.
“We know that COVID infection has a low but not zero risk for children. “We also know that personal learning is extremely important for the educational and social development of many children and provides a sense of stability and normalcy in these challenging times,” she said last week.
Charlie’s mother, Dr. Stephanie Cooper, an obstetrician, said she agrees that mental well-being is deteriorating among students, but “mental health is not just about being online or in person.”
“There are many other variables that include stress to not feel like you have all the information.”
She noted a promise made by LaGrange that students will return to classes with more medical masks.
Schools have received their masks and test kits, but Edmonton Public Schools and the Alberta Teachers Association have said there are still children who will not receive them until a few days after returning to class, which may worsen the spread of the already highly contagious variant. .
“Also, kids can’t go out in Alberta, it’s -30 C,” Cooper said.
“They will take off their masks and eat in a class for the lunch period,” she said. “None of this makes sense. “Of course, many parents are left with a lot of questions about the logistics of how this will happen.”
“I do not have the best mental health either, but I feel that COVID was not the thing that affected it,” Charlie added.
“It was a constant fear of what if I got COVID and then someone else got it? “It’s (would be) my fault that I put someone in the hospital because I was not careful enough at school because someone did not want to wear a mask.”
Wing Li, an Edmonton-based parent and a volunteer with the Support Our Students Alberta advocacy group, said she will continue to track outbreaks in schools as the government has stopped tracking contacts.
Li said she is able to monitor infections because her parents send her letters from schools reporting an outbreak.
She said she has heard from parents who are relieved that their children are going back to school because they do not have the resources to keep an eye on them and work at the same time.
“I think the story has been sold that some of us want to close the school, but it’s not like that at all,” Li said.
“We just want security measures so that it is not a complete disaster.”
Edmonton Public Schools has written a letter to the United Conservative government saying that despite the extension of the winter break, “our concerns with staff and separation operations have not changed.”
The school division along with the Catholic School District in Calgary have said they anticipate trying once again to find teachers to meet those who cannot enter because they are ill.
“We are even more exhausted every year that this creeps,” Li said. “We know we have to maintain normalcy for children when it has not been normal for us at all.
“Lack of any support adds to that exhaustion and the feeling of being abandoned by policymakers.”
