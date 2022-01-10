Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

Students in Alberta and British Columbia are returning to classes Monday after an extended break.

The question of when students should return to the classroom and under what conditions has been a topic of debate across the country as provinces and territories changed plans in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Rapid tests and medical degree masks will be distributed across Albertas schools, provincial officials have said, with all schools expected to have their initial shipment by the end of this week.

“Both quick tests and masks will be sent in stages,” reads a declarationissued by the province last week.

Edmonton Public Schools and the Alberta Teachers Association have expressed concern about the fact that supplies will not be available to everyone immediately, saying this could further exacerbate the lightning-fast spread of Omicron cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief of medical health in Alberta, has said that returning to personal learning is important for the mental well-being of students.

IN British Columbia, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside has said security measures will include virtual assemblies, visitor restrictions, interrupted holiday times and access to three-layer masks as schools navigate this wave of COVID-19 . School attendance will be monitored and an unusual drop will trigger a public health response, which may include an investigation, the use of rapid tests or a temporary change in the way students learn, she said.

“To help effectively share information, parents are encouraged to report the results of rapid public health tests and ensure that they contact the school if their child stays home due to illness,” she said.

Teri Mooring, head of the UN Teachers Federation, has said he would like teachers to prioritize COVID-19 booster injections and N95 masks, which should be available for use in schools. Improving camouflage, using HEPA filters and ensuring teachers have third strokes will support schools to stay open, she said.

The province, which had allowed some children of key workers and students with disabilities to return to classes last week, has warned that there may be functional closures due to staff illness and that COVID-19 exposure notifications will not be are sent on if there is no significant reduction in participation.

Health officials in Alberta and British Columbia are expected to provide updated data on COVID-19 later Monday.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 8:05 AM ET

What is happening all over Canada

Ontario First Nation receives military assistance after half the community receives COVID-19: The head of Lake Bearskin First Nation in northern Ontario is calling for more support from the Canadian government amid a COVID-19 blast that has affected at least half the population. Four Canadian Rangers are working in the community and four more have been promised.

With laboratory-based testing capacity deeply strained and increasingly limited, experts say the number of true cases is likely much higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level is also evolving, with some provinces saying they will report dividing the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 from those in hospital for another medical issue, which also results positive for COVID-19.

For more information on what is happening in your community, including details on outbreaks, test capacity, and local constraints, click on the regional coverage below.

You can also read more fromCanadian Public Health Agency, which provides a detailed overview of each regionincludingthe average positivity rates of the seven-day testin itdaily epidemiological updates.

In Central Canada, OntarioHealth Minister Christine Elliott on Monday reported that 2,467 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 438 people were in intensive care units. The health minister noted, however, that not all hospitals report over the weekend.

The province, which reported 12 additional deaths, also recorded 9,706 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Quebec reported 23 additional deaths Sunday, with 2,436 hospitalizations, an increase of 140 cases from the previous day. The province, which reported just over 11,000 additional cases confirmed by the lab, said 257 people were in intensive care.

In the Atlantic of Canada,New Brunswickon Sunday reported an additional death and 79 hospital admissions due to COVID-19, with 16 in the ICU. The update came after the province registered 201 additional cases confirmed by the lab.

Newfoundland and Labradoras of Sunday reported six hospitalizations by COVID-19. The province, which reported no additional deaths, saw 367 additional laboratory-confirmed cases.

New ScotlandANDPrince Edward Islanddid not provide updated information on Sunday.

In the prairie,Manitobais expected to report updated COVID-19 data later Monday.

Number of patients with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Hospitals rose to 119 on Sunday, with no further deaths reported. The province, which as of Sunday reported 13 ICU cases, recorded an additional 1,099 laboratory-confirmed cases.

As hospital admissions for COVID-19 increase, Saskatchewan has begun tracking and reporting on patients admitted for virus-related illnesses and those admitted for other reasons separately.

Across the north, territorial officials inYuko,Northwest TerritoriesANDNunavutare expected to provide updated data for COVID-19 covering the weekend later Monday.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 10:30 ET

What is happening around the world

A group of young students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 attend their first lesson after the Christmas holidays at the Luis Amigo School in Pamplona, ​​Spain, on Monday. (Alvaro Barrientos / Associated Press)

As of Monday morning, approximately 307.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkin University case tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.4 million.

IN Europe,Italy targeted the unvaccinated with a host of new restrictions on the coronavirus on Monday, with evidence of vaccination or cure from a recent infection required to enter public transport, cafes, hotels, gyms and other daily activities.

The new “super” health permit requirement, which eliminates the ability to show only a negative test to gain access to services, comes as many Italians return to work and school after the Christmas and New Year holidays. COVID-19 infections are passing over 100,000 per day in Italy.

The government has responded to the wave of infections triggered by Omicron by adopting new restrictions aimed at encouraging vaccine retention so that the vaccine is increasingly shut down from recreational and even essential activities, such as taking a bus or subway to work. .

Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak first broke out in Europe in February 2020, has fully vaccinated more than 80 percent of people over the age of 18, according toEuropean Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

A man shows up for the ‘Super Green Pass’ before boarding a train at Rome’s main Termini train station. Italy has introduced stricter rules for the unvaccinated Monday. (Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters)

But two million people from Italy’s 60 million population are currently positive, impacting essential services. School districts have complained that they do not have enough teachers to reopen, as many of them are positive or quarantined. Some train services are limited due to labor shortages.

Meanwhile, doctors’ associations have said the rise is hitting Italy’s hospitals hard. About 16,000 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital and 1,600 are in intensive care, but that is far less than the 4,000 people in intensive care units during the peak of the first wave. Officials say about two-thirds of those now hospitalized are unvaccinated.

INAsia-Pacificregion, India began administering vaccine boosters for first-line workers and vulnerable seniors as Omicron spurred a rapid increase in cases.

The Chinese city of Tianjin has tightened exit controls and is seeking residents to get approval from employers or community authorities before leaving the city to block the spread of Omicron.

INAfrica,Health officials in South Africa, one of the first countries to raise the alarm for the Omicron variant on Sunday, reported 82 deaths and another 4,482 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials in South Africa, one of the first countries to raise the alarm for the Omicron variant on Sunday, reported 82 deaths and another 4,482 cases of COVID-19.

INAmericasMexico hit a record for daily infections over the weekend and its official death toll rose to 300,334 on Sunday, while Brazil climbed to 619,981.

In the US, meanwhile, Chicago school principals canceled classes for a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district after negotiations with distance learning teachers’ unions and other COVID-19 security protocols failed to reach an agreement. over the weekend.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said in a joint statement Sunday night that there was “not enough progress” in talks to resume personal lessons Monday, extending the breaks to a second week. school. But they vowed that negotiations would continue “overnight”.

Controversial issues included testing and measurements for school closures. The Chicago Teachers’ Union wants the option to return to distance learning across the district, and most members have refused to teach in person until there is an agreement to lower the recent increase in COVID-19. But Chicago executives refuse distance learning across the district, saying it is detrimental to students and schools are safe. Instead, Chicago chose to cancel classes altogether, two days after the students returned from winter break.

INMiddle EastHealth officials in Iran reported 37 additional deaths and 1,932 new cases on Monday.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 10:35. at