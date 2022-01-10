German SPD official calls for end to Nord Stream 2 dispute





Kevin Kuehnert of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) attends a hybrid party conference at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke / Pool

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) – A senior official of the party leading the German government coalition called on Monday to end a political dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany. The pipeline under the Baltic Sea is supported by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), but opposed by one of its junior coalition partners, the Greens. “We have to leave (the dispute) behind us at some point,” Kevin Kuehnert, the SPD secretary general, told a news conference after a meeting of an SPD governing body. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The pipeline was completed in September but is awaiting approval from German and European Union regulators, and some politicians – in Germany and abroad – have said it should be blocked because of various political disputes with Russia. Kuehnert said discussing possible sanctions against Russia if the conflict in Ukraine escalates following a Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border was another issue from the Nord Stream 2 project. “Everything in me resists the idea of ​​conflicts being created just to bury a controversial project,” Kuehnert said. Kuehnert told Reuters in an interview Sunday that Nord Stream 2 had been planned for a long time and now was the time for “political and legal peace” on the issue. Read more The SPD’s stance reflects that of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats. Merkel announced the pipeline a commercial project, a line echoed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, an SPD member. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Written by Zuzanna Szymanska, edited by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

