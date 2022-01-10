2 men charged in connection with the service dog incident at the Milton restaurant in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been charged in connection with an incident that occurred at the Miltons restaurant in Kitchener last year.

Police say officers were called to the restaurant, located on King Street and Fairway Road, on Nov. 10, 2021 at around 6:40 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.

They say that after their investigation, two Kitchener men, aged 53 and 54, have been charged with assault, while the elderly man is also facing a second charge of intimidation.

The video appeared shortly after the incident showing a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from the restaurant by several staff members.

The two physically clash with the man at several points in the video and in one case he is thrown to the ground.

Near the start of the video, one of the men can be heard saying, leave the dog and stay here while he and the other man place the client behind a wall.

The man with the service dog then starts crying while the other two men let them go.

















Shut up, man, we asked you to leave a hundred times, the owner in the blue shirt is heard saying.

The client responds by saying: You came from nowhere and I asked you who you were.

In the video, one of them can be heard saying, “You are ruining my business.”

The restaurant owner, Dennis Gianopolous, told Global News in November that the incident had nothing to do with the dog, but started for a verbal altercation with his son, who said he asked to see the evidence of the husband’s vaccination, evidence of age and the dog license before entering.

Then he asked him for evidence for the dogs. He said, I do not have one, said Gianopolous.

The restaurant owner said the man then cursed his son when they barred him from entering.

The man with the service dog says in the video that he has a patent to keep a service animal with him.

Alex Roy, who was there with his brother and his brothers girlfriend, those who took the video said you can see the man holding it in his hand while he is facing it.

Watch the video and look at his right hand, you can see he holds the letters, Roy said.

The dog can also be seen in the video wearing a reflective harness and Roy said he was told it was a certified service animal.

According toa pageon the Ontario government website, if anyone has a guide dog or other service animal, he or she should be allowed to stay with that person when receiving restaurant services.

with folder by Erica Vella