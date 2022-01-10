Climate crisis: the last seven years the hottest recorded, data show 2021 | Climate crisis





The last seven years were the hottest in the world on record, with the first analysis of global temperature in 2021 showing it was 1.2 C above pre-industrial levels. The assessment of the year, by the European climate agency Copernicus, also revealed that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached record levels and that strong methane greenhouse gas rose significantly, also to a new record. The increase in greenhouse gas concentration means more heat is being blocked than ever before, but 2021 ranks as the fifth hottest year on record. This is because a natural and cyclical climatic phenomenon is called La Nia exerted a cooling effect by bringing to the surface the cold waters of the Pacific. 2021 data show the last seven years are the hottest in the world in history The climate crisis continued unabated with the extreme weather hitting all over the world. Europe experienced its hottest summer on record and broke its maximum temperature record in Sicily with 48.8 degrees Celsius, while intense fires broke out in Italy, Greece and Turkey. Severe floods up to nine times more likely to cause global warming wreak havoc in Germany and Belgium The extreme heat also caused the mother of all heat waves in the western US and Canada. Temperature records were broken by 5 degrees Celsius and scientists calculated that the event had been made at least 150 times more likely by global warming. In California, the Dixie fire was the second largest in history. China Meteorological Agency recently announced that 2021 was the hottest year recorded for the country and that its northern region had the wettest year, with extreme weather prevalent. Floods in July in Henan province caused hundreds of deaths. Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation for the European Commission, said the 2021 analysis is a reminder of the ever-increasing global temperatures and the urgent need to act. Copernicus data show that 21 of the 22 hottest years have come since 2000. of [extreme weather] The events of 2021 are a strong reminder of the need to change our ways, to take decisive and effective steps towards a sustainable society, said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus climate service. The average of CO 2 levels in 2021 reached a new record of 414 parts per million in 2021 before the Industrial Revolution and large-scale burning of fossil fuels the level was 280 ppm. Norma and CO 2 growth remained the same as it had since 2010, despite Covid-related blockages. Methane levels are accelerating at the rate of growth in 2021 approximately three times higher than the rate of a decade ago. Methane is emitted through the use of fossil fuels, livestock and other livestock, and natural wetland processes and scientists are unsure about the cause of the rapid growth. Vincent-Henri Peuch, in Copernicus, said: CO 2 and methane concentrations are continuing to rise from year to year and with no signs of slowing down. Prof Rowan Sutton, at the University of Reading, UK, said: Globally warming may seem gradual, but it is the impact on extreme events in many different parts of the world that is dramatic. We need to see the 2021 event-breaking record, such as the heat wave in Canada and the floods in Germany, as a blow to the face to make politicians and the public wake up from the climate emergency. Other temperature data for 2021 will be released in the coming weeks by the UK and Japanese Met Offices and NASA and Noaa in the US, with similar expected results.

