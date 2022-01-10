Students, teachers, parents in Manitoba sail the week of distance learning – Winnipeg

Tens of thousands of Manitoba students got ready to go back to school Monday morning – most of them doing so from home.

The province hopes the distance learning week starting Monday will give everyone more time to prepare for a safe return to class next week – but teachers remain concerned.

Maples College principal Scott Shier told Global News he did not know how teachers were expected to trick classroom preparations – especially given the public health constraints for COVID-19 – with distance teaching at the same time.

“I do not know if I can teach at this time. “The stress that has been put on our teachers, they can not learn as they once did,” he said.

“We remind them many, many times, but it’s stressful for them anyway, because they feel like their children are failing too.”

Burning COVID-19: What to look for and how to deal with it





Shier said students are inevitably experiencing learning loss – especially in areas like math and science – and it will be difficult to properly distance themselves all to a large school when they return on Monday.

“We are trying to soften it as much as we can here. “That’s our goal when our students come back and our staff – we’re going to have 1,700 people in this building, so that worries me.”

Although students have gone through distance learning periods earlier during the pandemic, Shier says this time is different because distance learning is not associated with a large-scale closure outside of school.

“They’m tired of it and are with their friends outside of school, so they think they might be with their friends at school,” he said.

The jury is also still out if the extra week at home will have any impact on the spread of the virus, particularly the Omicron variant that is now attacking the province.

Epidemiologist Cynthia Carr said it was difficult to say what benefit the move would bring, as there was not much time to study the impact of the Omicron variant of the virus in the classroom – and with Omicron spreading “like wildfire” in the community, the proliferation of families is a bigger concern.

“Schools were out during the Christmas holidays and Omicron was first identified here in Manitoba around Dec. 7, so we do not have much data on schools,” she said.

“I can see the number of school-related cases, they were a little over 1,200 between December 22 and January 4 – but for the most part, the kids were not in school during that time period, so we’ll have to wait and see.

“You do not need to capture it or transmit it to the school for the schools to be affected.”

For schools in remote communities like O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, 130 miles north of Thompson, distance learning is not much of an option – although COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Chief Shirley Ducharme said her community of 1,000 people has experienced 89 new cases in the last nine days, with more than 100 samples still out for testing.

“Due to poor internet services, (distance learning) is definitely not an option. This is something that our First Nations and our leadership have really pushed for.

“We are not as lucky as other people who can go to distance learning, so it really risks our students continuing their education.

“On Monday they will hand in homework packages, but this was not so successful the first time because many people do not have the background and education they can help with their children, especially in the high school environment.” Ducharme. tha.

















Winnipeg distance learning teacher for the first week of class





