International
Students, teachers, parents in Manitoba sail the week of distance learning – Winnipeg
Tens of thousands of Manitoba students got ready to go back to school Monday morning – most of them doing so from home.
The province hopes the distance learning week starting Monday will give everyone more time to prepare for a safe return to class next week – but teachers remain concerned.
Maples College principal Scott Shier told Global News he did not know how teachers were expected to trick classroom preparations – especially given the public health constraints for COVID-19 – with distance teaching at the same time.
“I do not know if I can teach at this time. “The stress that has been put on our teachers, they can not learn as they once did,” he said.
“We remind them many, many times, but it’s stressful for them anyway, because they feel like their children are failing too.”
Burning COVID-19: What to look for and how to deal with it
Shier said students are inevitably experiencing learning loss – especially in areas like math and science – and it will be difficult to properly distance themselves all to a large school when they return on Monday.
“We are trying to soften it as much as we can here. “That’s our goal when our students come back and our staff – we’re going to have 1,700 people in this building, so that worries me.”
Although students have gone through distance learning periods earlier during the pandemic, Shier says this time is different because distance learning is not associated with a large-scale closure outside of school.
“They’m tired of it and are with their friends outside of school, so they think they might be with their friends at school,” he said.
Trends
Bob Saget, the father of ‘Full House’ television, has died at the age of 65
Ontario reports 2,467 people with COVID in hospital, 9,706 new cases
Read more:
Provincial restrictions on COVID vary with the rate at which cases increase, says Manitoba epidemiologist
The jury is also still out if the extra week at home will have any impact on the spread of the virus, particularly the Omicron variant that is now attacking the province.
Epidemiologist Cynthia Carr said it was difficult to say what benefit the move would bring, as there was not much time to study the impact of the Omicron variant of the virus in the classroom – and with Omicron spreading “like wildfire” in the community, the proliferation of families is a bigger concern.
“Schools were out during the Christmas holidays and Omicron was first identified here in Manitoba around Dec. 7, so we do not have much data on schools,” she said.
“I can see the number of school-related cases, they were a little over 1,200 between December 22 and January 4 – but for the most part, the kids were not in school during that time period, so we’ll have to wait and see.
“You do not need to capture it or transmit it to the school for the schools to be affected.”
For schools in remote communities like O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, 130 miles north of Thompson, distance learning is not much of an option – although COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Chief Shirley Ducharme said her community of 1,000 people has experienced 89 new cases in the last nine days, with more than 100 samples still out for testing.
“Due to poor internet services, (distance learning) is definitely not an option. This is something that our First Nations and our leadership have really pushed for.
“We are not as lucky as other people who can go to distance learning, so it really risks our students continuing their education.
“On Monday they will hand in homework packages, but this was not so successful the first time because many people do not have the background and education they can help with their children, especially in the high school environment.” Ducharme. tha.
Winnipeg distance learning teacher for the first week of class
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8500385/manitoba-students-teachers-parents-remote-learning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]