Manitoba COVID-19 hospital discharges rise over the weekend to 378 – Winnipeg





Manitoba hospitals have 81 more COVID-19 patients than they had just 72 hours ago. The January 10th provincial update shows a total of 378 people receiving care due to the virus, including 39 in Intensive Care. This is from 297 and 34, respectively, from the last update on Friday. 19 Manitobans lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 72 hours. – Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 10, 2022 The story goes down the ad 19 other Manitobans have died from the virus ranging in age from two men in their 20s to one woman in her 90s. The record for the largest number of Manitobans in the hospital was 443 on December 5, 2020, according to provincial data, and that was before the vaccine became widely available. The high pandemic level of Manitobans in Intensive Care due to COVID-19 was 63 on 15 May 2021. Read more: Why does Saskatchewan have fewer restrictions? It’s about growths: the Manitoba epidemiologist The province also reported 2,383 new cases Monday, however, that number is not entirely accurate, due to changes in the way the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans requiring a test will receive a rapid antigen test and the results will not be recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded. Trends COVID-19 Enhancement Measures: Here’s what you need to know about side effects

Ontario reports 2,467 people with COVID in hospital, 9,706 new cases The province says a large number of tests that at one time numbered more than 10,000 have been cleared. The test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 49 percent, although this number is likely to be inaccurate due to focused testing rules. Read more: Chief Arlen Dumas rejects MP calls for military support to fight COVID in Manitoba First Nations The story goes down the ad In positive news, nearly 30,000 more Manitobans rose to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. In front of the vaccine: 29,395 other doses recorded over the weekend Increases by dose: First: 1990

Second: 988

Third: 26,417 – Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 10, 2022 The blasts were also reported in the following locations on Monday: Vista Park Lodge, Winnipeg;

Neepawa Health Center;

Misericordia Health Center, C2, Winnipeg;

Center for Health Sciences, GD3, Winnipeg;

Thompson General Hospital, obstetric and neonatal unit, Thompson;

Donwood Manor Personal Care Home, Ground Floor, Winnipeg;

Brandon Regional Health Center, Medical Unit 400, Brandon; AND

Grace Hospital, 3 south, Winnipeg.















