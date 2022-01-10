The Orioles will make a splash in international signings this weekend

Hello friends.

There are now two months and three weeks left until the next scheduled Orioles match, which is Opening Day. It’s only been a month and five days waiting for pitchers and catchers to report to Sarasota. This number is quite small where it begins to feel less likely that the blockade imposed by the ownership of the MLB players will be resolved in time, but there will probably be a pleasant surprise.

It is very bad that there is no smooth road to next season, because after yesterday, baseball is next in Birdland. The last nail was placed in the coffin of the Ravens season with their loss in their last game yesterday, and as for that segment of Orioles fans who are fans of the football team to be renamed soon, well, no you need me. to tell you anything. You already know.

It’s nice in those years when inferior sport could divert local sports attention deeper into January than this, but that’s not how it worked this season. So baseball, here we come! Eventually.

If there is any slight comfort to be had, it is that if the blockade affects the 2022 calendar, it will not give up the entire minor league schedule the way the COVID pandemic did in 2020.

Most of the players who are on the farm, who are currently the most exciting, and all those who have a chance to one day develop into something exciting, will continue to play games. The only exceptions here are the players already on the list of 40 players, who due to being in the MLB Players Association are locked out.

Among the top-level prospects are Kyle Bradish, DL Hall and Kevin Smith. Hard fate Yusniel Diaz would face another misfortune as he is also in his 40s and would not be able to play himself back in the picture. Almost everyone else can have time to develop a small league.

I think I see well what happens. I followed the thoughts of some national baseball writers as the stalemate continued, and people who were optimistic last month are feeling less optimistic now. One person estimates I saw last week suggested that the league and players could reach an agreement by March 1 without any delays in the season calendar. This is good if the final date to sort things out is so late, but at the same time, it will take a long time from now to that time if the solution takes so long and two weeks of spring workout scratches.

An interesting baseball thing not related to the Orioles over the weekend. Athletics Lindsey Adler reported on Sunday night the Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec to be the manager of their Low-A subsidiary, Tampa Tarpons. She has been in other coaching positions for Yankee affiliates since her hiring in 2019 and she will be the first woman to manage any affiliated small league team. As a matter of principle, I do not ask any Yankees for anything, but even so I must admit that it will be good to see if she succeeds and continues to climb the ladder of training or management.

