Today’s obituary: Wendy Evans was a Nexlevel hair stylist and international educator





Wendy M. Evans, 54, of Syracuse, died Jan. 2. She was a graduate of C-North Syracuse High School. At a young age, Evans knew she wanted to become a stylist and she attended the Phillips Hairstyling Institute in Syracuse in 1990, her family said. She later attended the Dudleys Institute of Cosmetology in North Carolina. In 2009, Evans opened her own salon, Nexlevel Hair Boutique, in Syracuse. In 2015, she moved the salon to Charlotte, North Carolina. Evans traveled between Syracuse and Charlotte to accommodate customers. Evans traveled to hair shows around the world, showcasing her talent and style on stage, her family said. She was an educator, sharing her knowledge and inspiring future stylists around the world. According to her obituary, Ashtae products founder Michael Woods stated that Evans … joined our company as a passionate young stylist who wanted to be on stage performing, but she turned into a master educator who commanded the audience of her and left everyone stunned. of her gift. For 27 years, Evans was associated with Ashtae and worked closely with its owners. Wendy was not a client, she was a sister, said Ramona Woods, the company’s chief financial officer. Evans had a unique style – she had eyelashes installed on her car headlights and the license plate read PHD N HAIR. She had a poster in her living room where it was written in a world full of copies, be ORIGINAL and absolutely talk about who she is, said her granddaughter Chalea Jones. In addition to her love of hair styling, Evans loved shopping, traveling and she was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She attended Elevation Church in Charlotte, NC. There will be no funeral, however, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/news/2022/01/todays-obituary-wendy-evans-was-nexlevel-hair-stylist-and-international-educator.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos