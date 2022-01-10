No progress in Russia-US talks on troop gathering near Ukraine





Russia and the United States gave no sign that they had narrowed their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in the Geneva talks on Monday, as Moscow reiterated demands that Washington says it can not accept.

Russia has piled up troops near the border with Ukraine as it demands that the US-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or further expanding what Moscow sees as its backyard. Unfortunately, we have a large disparity in our principled approaches to this. The US and Russia in some ways have opposing views on what should be done, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said: “We were determined to postpone security proposals that are not merely initial to the United States. Washington and Kiev say 100,000 Russian troops displaced in the distance of the attack may be preparing for a new invasion, eight years after Russia invaded the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans and says it is responding to what it calls aggressive behavior by NATO and Ukraine, which has leaned toward the West and aspires to join the alliance. Ryabkov reiterated a number of comprehensive demands, including a ban on further NATO enlargement and the termination of alliance activity in Central and Eastern European countries that joined after 1997. He said it was absolutely mandatory for Russia to ensure that Ukraine never became a NATO member. “I want peace”: Soldiers in eastern Ukraine express hope and uncertainty amid rising Russian troops





Sherman said: “We will not allow anyone to clash with NATO ‘s closed – door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance. We will not give up bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that want to work with the United States, and we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, about Europe without Europe, or about NATO without NATO. (REUTERS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220110-no-breakthrough-in-russia-us-talks-on-troop-build-up-near-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos