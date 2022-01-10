Ardagh Glass Packaging Celebrates International Year of Glass | COUNTRY

International
Ardagh Glass Packaging Celebrates International Year of Glass
INDIANAPOLI, January 10, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), part of the Ardagh Group, will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass throughout 2022, commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.
The International Glass Commission (ICG), the Community of Glass Associations (CGA) and ICOM-Glass are promoting 2022 as United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG)to underline the scientific, economic and cultural importance of glass in all its forms in our daily lives.
The year-round celebration will result in a range of events around the world, including fairs and exhibitions, seminars and social media campaigns, to inform and educate communities everywhere about the rich history of glass and its great contributions. useful in areas such as sustainability. health, culture and art, to name a few. AGP looks forward to supporting some of the events taking place in our regions in recognizing this milestone for our industry. These include National Glass on Day April 5-7, 2022 in Madison at Washington DC, and the Glasstec Exhibition at 20-23 September 2022 IN Dusseldorf, Germany.
The first glass bottles and jars were made Egypt more than 2000 years ago. Today, glass packaging is made from 100% natural and durable raw materials, recycled glass, limestone, soda ash and silica sand.
Glass is durable and infinitely recyclable, making it the perfect material for a circular economy. Moreover, glass is the only widely used food packaging that has given the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the status of ‘GRAS’ or the Highest Standard generally considered safe.
AGP has a long and proud history of glass production dating back more than 300 years ago. All AGP glass bottles and jars contain recycled glass (wallets) and, in Europe, AGP uses up to 90% recycled content in the production process.
“AGP is a leading supplier of durable, infinitely recyclable glass packaging, which plays a key role in the circular economy,” he said. Mike Dick, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group. “In this IYOG, AGP is focused on product and process innovations, as well as working on progressive projects that will help achieve our 2030 sustainability targets outlined in the Ardagh Group’s latest Sustainability Report.”
These targets include zero waste at the landfill, a 26% reduction in intensity in water use, a 23% reduction in NOx emissions, a switch to 100% renewable electricity, and maximizing the use of recycled glass in furnaces ours. We are also in line with the Science Based Objectives Initiative for Greenhouse Gas Emissions and are committed to providing CO2reduction through a continuous focus on the development of lower carbon glass packaging through new and existing technologies.
Eight facilities across the AGP are already using renewable electricity: Limmared, Sweden; Barnsley, Doncaster, Irvine and Knottingley in the UK, and Bridgeton, New Jersey; Burlington, Wisconsin; AND Wood, California IN United States. To support the AGP emission reduction strategy, large renewable energy projects abroad are underway at three European facilities, one in Germany and two in the UK
In line with these sustainability objectives, AGP North America (NA) has diverted waste from the landfill to it Burlington, Wisconsin AND Ruston, Louisiana facilities diverting 100% of their non-hazardous oil waste from the landfill and converting it for energy recovery and alternative use. In the future, the same methodology will be applied to additional facilities throughout the AGP NA.
Ardagh Groupis a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $ 7 billion.
