DAZN will present additional coverage of the second edition of the Womens International Champions Cup Best XI





The second class of winners of the Womens International Champions Cup Best XI Presented by Ally was announced in December by the organizer of the WICC Relevent Sports Group and the event will be given additional coverage starting Monday, January 10 at DAZN. Comprised of athletes, executives, journalists, coaches and other individuals who are doing their utmost to advance women’s football, this initiative further expands the RSG’s footprint in the women’s game globally and strengthens the commitment of organizations to growth and development of women’s soccer with a focus on striving for an equal playing field. The appearance of this content further signals DAZN’s efforts to help enhance the game of women’s soccer by providing coverage to the most influential people of the year. This comes from DAZN’s broadcast of the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup in August in over 120 markets on the DAZN platform, as well as their unprecedented decision to broadcast the first two seasons of their four-year deal to feature in the Champions League. of UEFA for women for free on their official YouTube channel. For the second edition in 2021, the advisory board featured three returning board members Heather OReilly, Grant Wahl and Vero Boquete; three inaugural winners Moya Dodd, Bibi Steinhaus-Webb and Meg Linehan; and a broadcast analyst – Lori Lindsey. The board supported and debated during several sessions and selected the following individuals as the XI Best Wickers 2021 honorees: four players – Christine Sinclair, Alexia Putellas, Formiga and Quinn; two coaches Emma Hayes and Monika Staab; a journalist Suzy Wrack; three executives – Nadine Kessler, Tom Corbett and Meskerem Goshime; a group of activists Mana Shim, Sinead Farrelly and Kaiya McCullough. We are excited to be back for a second edition of WICC Best XI. This platform gives us the unique opportunity to celebrate eleven individuals who are women soccer champions in their respective fields each year. Without the achievements of the 2021 Honors, the women’s game would not be in its current place and we are grateful to have the opportunity to share their stories with our fans, said Susie Fiore, head of the WICC. Once again, Ally, a long-term ICC tournament partner for men and women, signed on to be the WICC Best XI introductory partner. Entering the board as a introductory partner for the second year in a row, as well as being a WICC and NWSL tournament partner, Ally continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to women’s football, Fiore said. Ally is a tremendous partner for us on our ICC platforms and we are affiliated with the brand in that we share the mission to elevate women’s soccer to level the playing field. These dignitaries demonstrate passion, dedication and struggle and it is extremely important to be part of the story that shines a light on these world class athletes, said Andrea Brimmer, Head of Marketing and Public Relations for Ally. Brimmer went on to state, these honorees have been the key to the explosive growth of women’s football in this country and around the world. Brands have a responsibility to grow and be part of the story of that story. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’ve relied on our commitment to women’s football to help the game continue to grow and flourish. “

