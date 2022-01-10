Pope addresses the diplomatic corps: The great challenges of our time are all global

Pope Francis delivers his annual address on the state of the world in his greetings to the accredited diplomatic corps at the Holy See earlier this year.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis world state address stressed critical issues of human and geopolitical concern around the world, which depend on the fact that we are a human family, living in a common home and that, in order to be able to deal with the urgent problems of our time, we must recover a sense of deep unity of all reality.

Speaking to members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, meeting in the Vatican for their annual audience, the Pope reminded them that their primary purpose should be to help resolve disputes and promote harmony.

First, he highlighted the ongoing pandemic and its direct and collateral effects on humanity, saying the health crisis still requires considerable effort on the part of all.

He complained that the fight against the virus has been undermined in many cases by strong ideological divisions that have severed the connection of human reason with the objective reality of things.

Face the pandemic face to face

Calling on leaders and citizens to face the problem face to face, the Pope said a political commitment is needed to pursue the good of the general population through preventive measures and immunization. He added that a comprehensive commitment by the international community is needed so that the entire world population has equal access to essential medical care and vaccines.

He called on governments and private stakeholders to demonstrate a sense of responsibility, developing a coordinated response at every level (local, national, regional, global), through new models of solidarity and tools to strengthen the capabilities of those countries that need it most. The Pope also urged all states to adopt a generous sharing policy as a key principle to guarantee full access to diagnostic tools, vaccines and medicines.

The apostolic visits and sufferings of Lebanon

As he always does during this important annual speech, Pope Francis went on to mention some of the areas most affected by conflict, political division, the impact of climate change, and poverty.

He spoke of the suffering of the Lebanese people, calling for necessary reforms and the support of the international community, which he said would help the country maintain its proper identity as a model of peaceful coexistence and brotherhood between different religions.

And citing his Apostolic visits undertaken during 2021, Pope Francis recalled Iraq, Budapest, Slovakia, Cyprus and Greece. He said they were precious moments of meeting and sharing and opportunities for ecumenical and interfaith dialogue.

MIGRATION

His visit to the island of Lesbos in Greece, he said, was an opportunity to demonstrate the generosity of all those who work to provide hospitality and assistance to immigrants, and the suffering of those forced to leave their homeland and their loved ones and loved ones and are exposed to the dangers of dangerous travel and the fear of an uncertain future.

In the face of those faces, we can not be indifferent or hide behind barbed walls and wires under the pretext of safety protection or a lifestyle, he said.

Recognizing the difficulties some countries face in the face of a large influx of people, the Pope reiterated his call on governments and the European Union to adopt a coherent and comprehensive system for coordinating migration and asylum policies, with a view to sharing responsibility. for the reception of migrants, the review of asylum applications and the redistribution and integration of those who may be admitted, applying sound models for a forward-looking approach to the global challenges ahead.

However, his attention was not only on those arriving on the shores of Europe in search of security and development, but also on those fleeing Syria, Afghanistan and the massive migration movements to the American continent, which push the border between Mexico and United States. States of America. Many of those immigrants are Haitians fleeing the tragedies that have struck their country in recent years.

The issue of migration, along with the pandemic and climate change, has clearly shown that we can not save alone: ​​the great challenges of our time are all global, he said.

The value of multilateralism

Pope Francis stressed the need to recover the sense of shared identity as a single human family and condemned what he sees as a crisis in multilateral diplomacy leading to declining credibility of social, governmental and intergovernmental systems.

The Pope expressed concern about the fact that very often important resolutions, statements and decisions are taken without a proper negotiation process, in which all countries have a say. He added that this has led to an imbalance that has generated dissatisfaction with international agencies and weakened the multilateral system as a whole, with the result that it is becoming less and less effective in tackling global challenges.

Calling for a multilateral diplomacy that is truly comprehensive, not invalid, but appreciating the differences and sensitivities that have historically marked different peoples, the Pope said that in this way it will regain credibility and effectiveness in meeting the challenges that will come. , which will require humanity to unite as one large family, which, from different perspectives, must be able to find common solutions for the good of all.

Once the fundamental values ​​of humanity are adopted through dialogue and consensus, he said, we understand that they are built on consensus: Here I want to mention in particular the right to life, from conception to its natural end, and the right to religious freedom.

Caring for our shared home

A mention of the Glasgow agreement reached at COP26 called for more commitment to urgent care for our shared home.

In that case, the Pope said, some steps were taken even though they were quite weak in light of the weight of the problem he was facing. He also expressed the hope that the decisions will be further consolidated in view of the COP27 planned for Egypt next November: There is still much to be done.

World hotspots

Reiterating his belief that the suffering of people across the globe is troubling to the entire human family, the Pope called on the international community to address the urgent need to find solutions to the endless conflicts that sometimes seem like real representative wars.

He mentioned Syria, where political and constitutional reforms are required for the country to be reborn, and where the imposition of sanctions should not directly hit daily life, in order to provide a glimmer of hope for the general population, increasingly caught in control of poverty.

He called the conflict in Yemen a human tragedy that has continued for years, silently, away from media attention and with some indifference on the part of the international community, even though it continues to take many civilian victims, especially women. and children.

He lamented the lack of progress in the peace process between Israel and Palestine, expressing his hope that both people could be able to live in two states, side by side, in peace and security, without hatred and resentment. but healing born of mutual forgiveness.

Other sources of concern include institutional tensions in Libya, episodes of violence by international terrorism in the Sahel region, and internal conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The Pope also turned his attention to deep situations of inequality and injustice, endemic corruption and various forms of poverty that offend people’s dignity also continue to fuel social conflicts on the American continent, where increasing polarization is not helping to solve real and urgent problems of its people, especially those who are the poorest and most vulnerable.

Looking at Europe, he called for lasting solutions for Ukraine, the South Caucasus and the Balkans.

Dialogue and fraternity are increasingly urgently needed to deal wisely and effectively with the crisis that for almost a year now has affected Myanmar; its streets, once meeting places, are now battlefields that spare no houses of prayer, he said.

disarmament

Pope Francis noted that these conflicts are exacerbated by the abundance of weapons and the unscrupulousness of those who make every effort to supply them.

He called for disarmament and expressed his hope for new commitments between the parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which was to be convened in New York these days, and was postponed again due to the pandemic.

A world without nuclear weapons is possible and necessary, he said, reiterating the Holy See’s view that in the twenty-first century nuclear weapons are an inappropriate and inadequate means of responding to security threats and that possession their is immoral and threatens the very existence of humanity.

Education and work

Finally, Pope Francis recalled his Message for World Peace Day celebrated on January 1, highlighting the factors he considers essential to promoting a culture of dialogue and brotherhood.

Education, he said, occupies a special place. It is the main tool of integral human development because it makes individuals free and responsible.

Notwithstanding the mention and condemnation of the crime of sexual abuse that has occurred in places of education run by the Catholic Church, the Pope said that no society can relinquish its responsibility for education. Unfortunately, however, state budgets often allocate few resources to education, which tends to be seen as an expense, rather than the best possible investment for the future.

Referring also to his January 1 message, the Pope stressed work is a necessary factor in building and maintaining peace, noting that it has been severely tested by the pandemic which has caused many workers to experience job loss, exploitation and economic uncertainty.

The number of people falling into the extreme poverty category has shown a marked increase, he said.

Here, too, “concluded Pope Francis, greater cooperation is needed between all actors at the local, national, regional and global levels. He expressed the hope that the coming years will be a time of opportunity to consolidate the fraternal ties of our man. alone.family with the awareness that no one escapes alone.

Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See

There are currently 183 countries holding diplomatic relations with the Holy See. To these must be added the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

There are 87 Chancelleries of Embassies based in Rome, including those of the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The offices of the League of Arab States, the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are also based in Rome.