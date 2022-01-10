Medically Home Announces $ 110 Million Strategic Investment Led by Baxter International Inc., Global Medical Response, and Cardinal Health to Advance Leadership in Patient Care

Medically Home announces a $ 110 million investment Tweet this

The newest and existing strategic investors in Medically Home represent a further combination of the components needed to safely accelerate model escalation.

Baxter Innovation Engine for Clinical Solutions Medtech global leader in innovative therapy for critical conditions.

GMR National Leader in Mobile Healthcare With more than 30,000 first-line rapid response clinicians, Global Medical Response provides services in all 50 states covering out-of-hospital, emergency and mobile healthcare.

Advanced cardinal health logistics Global leader in logistics and distribution of pharmaceutical, medical and laboratory products.

Global leader in logistics and distribution of pharmaceutical, medical and laboratory products. Mayo Clinic Global leader in serious or complex medical care

Kaiser Permanente Leading national health care provider and nonprofit health plan

The model is expected to increase demand for a next-generation clinical workforce that combines centralized care supervision (led by physicians and nurses at medical command centers) with on-site clinics (nurses, paramedics, and technicians) working smoothly as a team. This workforce is supported by Medically Home’s national partners who bring all the necessary clinical and support services, medications, medical equipment, technology and other skills that create a safe and effective place of advanced medical care.

Rami Karjian, the chief executive of Medically Home said, “The addition of these national strategic partners strongly strengthens our logistical capacity that our health system providers need to care for patients safely and reliably in their homes. Accelerated decentralization of high-level care from hospitals and other institutional sites in an increasing number of Medically Home-enabled patient homes, demonstrates the importance of an ecosystem of healthcare partners working together on behalf of patients and clinicians caring for for them all over the country. “

Giuseppe Welcome, Baxter ‘s chief executive and chief operating officer, said, “Baxter’ s strategic investment in Medically Home will help advance our vision to transform healthcare by accelerating access to in – hospital care at home. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the value of help clinicians provide the best possible care for patients at home, and we are pleased to assist Medically Home in expanding its unique model of care by further advancing innovation in digital health and monitoring technologies and solutions. “

The relationship with the GMR, including a national service agreement, has already shown its ability to add more physicians going to the field at a time when there is a lack of skilled clinical resources, a critical element that will enable the escalation of the model. Medically Home.

Karjian said, “Work with GMR that began last year focuses on national GMR rapid response capabilities across the US in the growing home hospital movement being accelerated by health systems like Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente. It uses unprecedented GMR resources and an extensive network of home-based providers and is a perfect fit for our vision for the future. ”

Randy Owen, CEO of Global Medical Response said, “As a national leader in medical transportation and mobile healthcare services, GMR is proud to be part of expanding inpatient care with Medically Home, a leader in acute home care and other related to medical decentralization services This partnership is a natural fit with the 30,000 outstanding first-line GMR clinics providing one-time care with our healthcare system partners Our current in-house partnership with Medically Home “This model has already proven to work well for patients, hospital systems and carers, and we look forward to future growth opportunities with Medically Home.”

Suzanne Foster, President, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions said: “Our ongoing partnership illustrates Cardinal Health’s strong commitment to Medically Home and the ongoing efforts of many people to transform healthcare and expand access to safe and effective care. enabling equity and decentralized care for patients receiving inpatient care is no longer the healthcare of the future, it is here today and Cardinal Health is committed to working closely with Medically Home and partners to collectively deliver optimal patient experiences and outcomes at home. ”

Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of the Permanent Federation in Kaiser Permanente said, “With the growing number of people over the age of 65, we need to create and implement programs that will address the needs of this population on a scale. Over the next decade, up to one-third of patientswho are currently hospitalized in brick-and-mortar hospitals that can be cared for at home. Kaiser Permanente believes that providing this type of care is one way to improve access to sure “Acute and restorative care for an elderly population and other patients with serious or complex illnesses.”

Maneesh Goyal, chief operating i Mayo Clinic Platform said, “Partnering with Medically Home advances the mission and values ​​of the Mayo Clinic that are optimized for the digital age. The new round of investments affirms the power of like-minded partnerships and will help more people have the choice to experience this. unique model of care in the comfort of their own homes. ”

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers, and health care providers rely on Baxter’s core portfolio for diagnostics, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used in patients ‘homes, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and more. of care. For 90 years, we have operated at the critical crossroads where innovations that save and sustain life meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter employees around the world are now building on the company’s rich legacy of medical advances to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.comand follow us Tweet, LinkedInAND Facebook.

About the Global Medical Response

With more than 11 million patient appointments per year, Global Medical Response provides compassionate and quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services. United States and worldwide. The GMR was formed by combining industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transport and community fire services, industrial / specialties and wild. Each of our businesses has a long history of serving the communities we live in with pride: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International . information, visit us at LinkedIn or atwww.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About Medically Home

Medically Home enables health systems to safely care for their patients at home, throughout the continuum of care, including hospital-level care. Medically Home provides these health systems with all the elements needed to safely care for patients, including clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of all required in-home clinical services through partners. Clinics and patients widely prefer this model over traditional care. Clinical and financial results have improved. For more information, visit www.medicallyhome.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a pharmaceutical distributor, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance solutions and data for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees worldwide, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions, a business unit within Cardinal Health, is a market-leading provider, manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies that serve people with chronic and severe health conditions in United States. Dedicated to helping clients take care of their health conditions from the comfort of their own home, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions serves more than 4 million clients annually. Information about Cardinal Health is available atcardinalhealth.com.

