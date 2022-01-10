The dynamics of the Conflict in Ethiopia change as the new US envoy takes over





News coming out of Addis Ababa suggests that the conflict in Ethiopia is entering a new phase. For more than a year, the momentum seemed to be leading forever to the escalation of violence between the federal government, its allies, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), as well as a deepening rift between the Ethiopian government and international partners, including the United States. . But now the TPLF has retreated back to Tigray and federal ground forces have refused to advance in the region. Ethiopian authorities have released prominent opposition leaders from prisonincluding members of the TPLF and Oromo groups, who have been opposed to the government, adapting the pardons and amnesty as a step towards unity and reconciliation. At the end of last month, lawmakers ADOPTED the establishment of a national dialogue commission that will seek political solutions to the many breakthroughs in Ethiopian society. While dialogue as envisaged will not involve armed opponents of the government, it could possibly pave the way for more comprehensive and consistent talks. But not all news is good. Humanitarian conditions in Tigray are as dire as ever, largely due to the Ethiopian government continues to hinder access to the region. Continued airstrikes on civilian targets are exacerbating losses and suffering, killing Ethiopians and refugees and encouraging aid organizations suspend operations because they can not safely perform their work. This weekend TPLF claiming that Eritrean forces were continuing to fight in Tigraya claim that, if true, it would make the restriction of federal forces much less meaningful. Meanwhile, many Ethiopians caught up in a wave of suspicious arrests targeting human rights activists, ethnic Tiger journalists and Ethiopians, whose only crime appeared to be their ethnicity, are still banned. More in: Ethiopia Wars and conflicts Diplomacy and International Institutions Human rights Sub-Saharan Africa The Biden administration is evaluating these developments and trying to capitalize on the positive trends in the transition from the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, whose resignation was announced last week, his successor, David Satterfield. It will be important to resist the temptation of the desired thinking at the moment and make sure that the desire to re-establish bilateral relations does not lead to a selective reading of the latest developments. There are positive signs, but doubts about the sincerity of governments’ desire for peace persist, as do real questions about the sustainability of steps towards peace. The political base of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds may have been unified in its hostility to the TPLF, but without an urgent threat from a common enemy, competing and sometimes conflicting interests will be hard to satisfy. Some of the Amhara militant nationalists whom Abiy relied on over the past year already see the recent amnesties as a betrayal. Eritrea will continue to pursue its agenda, which does not imply resignation as the Ethiopians resolve their political disputes peacefully and create a stronger and fairer society. Accountability for atrocities committed by all parties to the conflict remains elusive. Africa in transition Michelle Gavin and other experts follow political and security developments throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. Most days of the week. A summary of global news developments with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning.Most days of the week. A weekly and recent CFR review of the week’s biggest foreign policy stories, with summaries, opinions and explanations. Every Friday. A cure for original analysis, data visualizations, and commentary, exploring debates and efforts to improve health worldwide.Javore. By entering your email and clicking subscribe, you agree to receive notifications from CFR about our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Over the past year, Abiy and his supporters have used the history of U.S.-Ethiopian relations as a trophy, noting Washington’s tendency to sidestep repression and domestic abuse during years of TPLF domination to question US motives. It would be ironic if American desires to end this difficult period would lead to the repetition of the same mistakes. Naturally, the United States wants a productive relationship with Ethiopia, especially a just, peaceful Ethiopia that models a successful heterogeneous society, upholds democratic norms, and supports African institutions. But good relations with the government in Addis Ababa are of little value if the country is being torn apart, seized by grievances that erupt into violence, or is practicing and exporting the kind of brutal authoritarian rule that characterizes Eritrea. The United States should take care to consider the whole picture in Ethiopia today, remembering that it is the final course of that influential country, not the relationship with any leader, that matters most. More in: Ethiopia Wars and conflicts Diplomacy and International Institutions Human rights Sub-Saharan Africa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/ethiopia-conflict-dynamics-shift-new-us-envoy-takes-over The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos