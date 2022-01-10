Manitoba NDP plans for safer schools as COVID-19 cases increase hospitalization





The Manitoba NDP is calling on the provincial government to take five steps to ease the burden of distance learning and to ensure schools are safe when students return to class within a week. “We want to see the children return to the classroom in person, but it certainly needs to be safe to do so,” NDPLeader head Wab Kinewsaid told a news conference Monday. “The government should focus on doing everything possible to help children succeed at home and at school, but PCs are putting their political assets ahead of Manitoba families.” Kinew says the province should create a benefit for families to help cover home tuition costs, which would help students access the technology they need. He proposes a minimum of $ 500 per child, with the highest amounts available based on the circumstances. “This is money that would be given to parents to use in the way they know best, in order to ensure safe return to school,” Kinew said. Can be used for a new device, subscription service, to increase their Wi-Fi access or to purchase quick tests or medical class masks. “Whatever your family needs to get through this distance learning period and get back to class, we think it’s important for the government to be there with some help,” he said, adding that students can must return to distance learning again during the pandemic. . On January 17, when schooling is set to resume, PKD wants to see the following done: Increasing the stock of tests and quick masks.

Increase the amount of money spent on upgrading schools, including upgrading classroom ventilation systems.

Establish a system to track and record the results of rapid antigen tests and the province should release data on the infection so that parents can assess the risk to their children.

Increase the amount of money spent on schools to provide sick pay coverage, more mental health counselors and contracts for substitute teachers. “We think this is a good plan, one that acknowledges that COVID is not over in a week. We will have these long-term consequences, so here are some strategies we can use now that can help parents and families in class, “NDP education critic Nello Altomare told a news conference. The opposition proposal comes after Manitoba reported another 81 patients with COVID-19 in hospital on Monday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the disease to 387. In addition, 19 more deaths were reported over the three days. the last. Last week, the province announced that schooling would be postponed for a week so that school divisions could take the necessary steps to keep schools safe. At the time, officials said the province would spend up to $ 80 million on new education funding this school year, some of which will be for COVID-19-related spending, while some will help pay for new salary agreements for teachers who arrived late at the last school. vit. Officials said more than half a million quick tests had been delivered to schools across the province, and more would be sent as supply increased, as well as five million additional medical masks for adults and children.

