International
The last seven years were the hottest in the record, The display of EU climate data
The main line
The last seven years were the hottest Earth in history, with 2021 the fifth warmest, according to annual findings. releasing by the European Union Climate Change Service (C3S) on Monday, highlighting the urgency of climate action months after the COP26 summit failed in its commitments to tackle the crisis.
The main facts
According to Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service, C3S found that carbon dioxide and methane levels, described as the main drivers of climate change, continue to rise from year to year with no signs of slowing down.
Methane concentrations in particular rose sharply, according to a press release announcing the findings, a grim sign as it is much more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2) even though it does not last that long in the atmosphere.
The year 2021 was found to be the fifth warmest of the last seven years, closely followed by 2015 and 2018 a reminder of the ever-increasing global temperatures and the urgent need to act, according to Mauro Facchini, Head of Earth Observation in the Directorate-General for Defense Industry and Space, European Commission.
Europe had the hottest summer ever recorded, one marked by a series of extreme weather events, including a heat waves in the Mediterranean and deadly flood in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and beyond.
C3S also recorded major temperature anomalies in North America, including devastating ones Dixie Fire, the second largest fire in California history, which reduced air quality across the continent.
Large number
1.1-1.2 degrees Celsius (2-2.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This is as high as the average temperature of 2021 compared to pre-industrial levels, according to C3S.
tangential
The steady rise in CO2 and methane levels is particularly troubling because carbon dioxide is by far the largest contributor to climate change. But methane, despite staying in the atmosphere for a shorter period of time, captures heat at least 80 times more efficiently than CO2. According to Vox, methane could mean the difference between a rapidly changing planet that changes very quickly and drastically for humanity to deal with, and buying the planet some much-needed time to tackle the long-term problem of fossil fuels and carbon pollution, an echo e warnings from scientists.
Key background
Monday’s findings come almost two months after the United Nations climate summit, COP26, closed in Glasgow. The conference was considered something like one last hope for global climate efforts. But the UN Environment Program itself echoed the frustration of many, describing it as falling short after concluding a compromise agreement. Final text including the softening language surrounding international efforts to phase out coal-fired power, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Further reading
Sources
