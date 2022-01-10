Eveliina Summanen: Tottenham Women sign Finland international midfielder | Transfer Center News





Tottenham Women have signed Finnish international midfielder Eveliina Summanen. Summanen has signed a contract until 2023 in north London, where he will be associated with national teammate Tinja-Riikka Korpela. The agreement also includes an option to extend for another 12 months. She has spent the last two years in the Swedish team Kristianstads DFF, making 43 starts and scoring five goals at the time. The Spurs, who are third in the Women’s Super League and five points behind leaders Arsenal, will be bolstered by the arrival of an experienced international, with Summanen boasting 34 appearances for Finland since its 2017 debut. WSL directly



Sunday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m.



The 23-year-old says that “it is a dream to sign with Tottenham” and thinks it is the right moment to take this next step in her career. Eveliina said: “I am very proud to be a Spurs player. The club has great ambitions and I am extremely happy to be part of the next phase of the journey here. “I felt now was the right time to take the next step in my career and play in one of the best leagues in the world. I can’t wait to get started.” Coach Rehanne Skinner added: “I am happy that Eveliina will join us in the January window. “She has an extremely valuable experience despite her age and has played a key role both at club level and internationally helping Finland qualify successfully for UEFA Euro 2022 for women. “Eveliina will fit in well with life at WSL – she brings fantastic work ethic and strong technical skills. We are looking forward to what the future holds for her here at Spurs.” Follow the January deadline with Sky Sports Who will be on the move in January? The January transfer window will open Saturday 1 January 2022 and closes at 11 p.m. Monday 31 January. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumors on our dedicated Transfer Center blog Sky Sports’ digital platforms. You can also capture steps with data, output and analysis Sky Sports News.

