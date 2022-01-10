Middle East foreign ministers travel to China for meetings





BEIJING (AP) Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries are visiting China this week for meetings…

BEIJING (AP) Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries are visiting China this week for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a major oil consumer and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday did not provide details of the visit agendas, but said they were expected to deepen relations between the two sides. The meetings, which will last until Friday, will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will also be in China later this week, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in Tehran. It was not immediately clear if he would join the meetings with the others. Khatibzadeh said the foreign minister left for Oman today. A ministry spokesman said his country was unhappy with the speed of negotiations to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which have dragged on for weeks in Vienna. China is a party to the talks and a critic of US-related sanctions on Iran. Time is important to us, but it is not possible for the other side to move like a turtle and for us to move at the speed of light, Khatibzadeh said. Iranian diplomats under the newly elected President, Ebrahim Raisi, have made maximalist demands, angering European nations. Western delegates have warned that time is running out to revive the deal. China and the US are increasingly seeking influence in the Middle East, where Chinese companies have found markets for goods and services ranging from highways to military drones. China’s economy is heavily dependent on Middle East oil and gas, and Beijing has also maintained close ties with Iran between its nuclear ambitions and disputes with other Gulf countries. “China and the Gulf countries have given each other strong support on issues related to their core interests and have promoted practical cooperation in various fields with fruitful results,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. a daily conference on Monday. Participants in the meetings were received as Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al. -Hajraf. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/asia/2022/01/arab-gulf-foreign-ministers-head-to-beijing-for-meetings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos