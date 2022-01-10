SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY 2022 REPORT LUXURY OUTLOOK DISCOVERS RETURN OF INTERNATIONAL BUYERS, HYBRID FUEL FABRIC MODEL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS





NEW YORK, January 10, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce its 2022 release Luxury Outlook reports, which identifies trends that may shape the world’s major housing markets in the coming year. The comprehensive report provides an insight into the high-end real estate industry as the onset and prohibitions of pandemic reopening spurred even stronger demand and inventory tried to keep pace. The global report reveals that relief from the market frenzy may not happen quickly as prices are expected to rise in 2022. In addition, a shift to a hybrid working model is encouraging more buyers to invest in real estate and look for more homes large that can accommodate distance work while staying within travel distance “Once again, Sotheby’s International Realty remains a reliable resource for buyers and sellers looking to navigate the luxury real estate market,” he said. Bradley Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer for Sotheby’s International Realty. “It was important for us to offer our perspective on future trends as luxury real estate remains a credible investment between relatively low interest rates and inflation. Now in its second year, the Luxury Outlook 2022 report provides insights. “experts after last year’s hectic housing market and what buyers can expect next year as demand suppressed by international buyers is expected to grow.” The Sotheby’s International Realty 2022 Luxury Outlook report was compiled by surveying Sotheby’s International Realty agents worldwide who conduct transactions in the $ 10 million price category. This information was complemented by the collection of supporting data from other key industry experts, including UBS Wealth Management; Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residency consulting firm; National Association of Realtors; in addition to art and luxury experts at Sotheby’s, the famous auction house, to wrap up luxury trends next year. The main findings presented in the report include: 2022 is likely to be the year of international buyers as borders open and vaccines and boosters spread

Nearly half of respondents agree that an increase in interest rates could affect the market

IN North America , millennials and Gen Xers expected to make up the majority of luxury home sales next year

, millennials and Gen Xers expected to make up the majority of luxury home sales next year Between 2018-2042, ready $ 70 trillion will be passed down through the generations and millennia will continue to use their share of real estate, according to Cerulli Associates

will be passed down through the generations and millennia will continue to use their share of real estate, according to Cerulli Associates In the US, second home price appreciation is expected to continue even as the number of transactions has slowed due to limited inventory

The most important appliances for today’s luxury shoppers are a storage garage, a full bathroom on the ground floor, a kitchen with food and a deluxe master bedroom suite. “After another historic year in real estate, Sotheby’s International Realty agents around the world continue to have their finger on the pulse of industry trends and market acuity,” he said. Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Luxury Outlook relies heavily on the expertise of our network of 77 countries and territories to provide an on-site insight into the biggest stories in 2021, from the revitalization of urban cities to the role of cryptocurrency and what it means for buyers and sellers in short-term and long-term. “ Click hereto read the full report. Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for the savvy clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint includes more than 1,000 offices located in 77 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a network of subsidiaries, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a wealth of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from a connection to Sotheby’s esteemed auction house, founded in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company owned brokers are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchise and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Law on Equal Opportunities. Media contacts:

