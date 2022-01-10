Toronto reports shortages in emergency services, delays in ambulance

The city of Toronto is reporting average unplanned absenteeism rates of more than 10 percent in all of its divisions, including its emergency services, amid the rising Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the city’s emergency and essential services operated at an average unplanned absenteeism rate of 12.8 percent on Sunday.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 9, Pegg says these services operated with an average unplanned absenteeism rate of 11.9 percent.

Pegg says mitigation plans continue to be implemented to ensure essential services are provided throughout the city.

Over the weekend, Pegg says there were times when more than 50 Toronto Paramedic Services ambulances were out of service, waiting to transfer their patients to a hospital care and return to respond to calls as needed. .

He says these “discharge delays” are the most significant factor contributing to the availability of the Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance.

Toronto Paramedic Services Chief Paul Raftis similarly says the city’s paramedics are seeing “a lot of pressure throughout the system,” largely because of the time paramedics spend waiting to discharge patients to overcrowded hospitals.

Raftis says the city’s paramedic service continues to mitigate its absenteeism rates, noting that there were 114 ambulances on duty on Monday, compared to 120 in the “best case scenario”.

Pegg, meanwhile, says the Toronto Fire Department is temporarily responding to a number of lower-priority paramedic calls, with firefighters responding to about 60 calls over a 24-hour period.