Extreme cold warning calls for coldest night of Ottawa pandemic

Environment Canada has extreme cold warnings for all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, saying the wind will exacerbate what should already be Ottawa’s coldest temperatures for the pandemic.

The forecast for the capital calls for a steady drop in temperatures throughout the day and night between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius until dawn on Tuesday. Cooling the wind can make it feel about 35.

It can feel a few degrees colder in the rural western areas of Quebec and a little less harsh in the Kingston and Belleville areas.

Such low temperatures mean that people should cover exposed skin as much as they can, wear ideally a wind-resistant outer layer, and care for health problems related to the cold such as muscle aches, numb limbs and shortness of breath.

The cool January 11 all-time record in the game

The last time the Ottawa temperature reached 25 C was February 14, 2020, although it approached 24 C on Saturday.

The lowest historical level of the city for January. 11 using data dating back to 1872 is 30 C, which occurred in 1893 and 1981.

Tuesday’s highest temperature is 17 degrees Celsius in Ottawa, with cold winds expected to subside as the day progresses. Wednesday’s highest temperature is 3 degrees Celsius.

You should be back in late January 2019 for a day that did not heat up more than 17 C in Ottawa.