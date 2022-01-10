Deputies want two committees of the House of Representatives to withdraw early





While Parliament has not decided to resume regular sessions by the end of the month, opposition parties are pushing for the early withdrawal of the two committees to interfere in the federal government’s ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19 and use the data. of Canadian cells to inform public health measures. The Conservatives’ call for an urgent meeting of the House of Commons Health Committee was met with support from the Quebecois Bloc and the NDP, as lawmakers from all three opposition parties come together to write a letter to committee chairman Liberal MP Sean Casey. . Deputies are asking the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, as well as a group of senior health and procurement officials, to discuss where things stand for providing increased support to provinces facing shortages, guidelines for quarantine duration, amplifier availability, rapid tests and COVID. -19 therapy, as well as access to N95 masks and potentially specific vaccine variants. The House of Commons is not scheduled to resume until 31 January, however, if at least four members of a committee from at least two different political parties call for an urgent meeting, one can be called. cards signed by four Conservative MPs in the committee, as well as Quebecois bloc MP Luc Theriault and NDP MP Don Davies, demands that the meeting be held before the end of the week and last at least three hours. The Conservatives and the Quebecois Bloc have also co-signed a request to the House Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics to convene an urgent meeting to consider the use of anonymous mobility data during COVID-19 by the Health Agency. Public Canada (PHAC). -19 pandemics. The letter, sent to committee chairman and Conservative MP Pat Kelly, does not specify the time or parameters of who will be called to testify as part of the study. As reported by The Canadian Press, PHAC said its mobile location data analysis is used to inform policy decisions and the effectiveness of messages and public health restrictions. Mobile mobility data have been used by different levels of government throughout the pandemic for similar purposes. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has said it will share Canadian users’ location data with governments through regular motion reports. Speaking about why federal Conservatives are now calling for a deeper look at the practice, Conservative MP and committee member John Brassard told reporters Monday that he thinks Canadians expect elected officials to ensure there is oversight. proper on these types of programs. It is vital that we do not allow the response to COVID to create a permanent slide of Canadians’ rights and freedoms, including their fundamental right to privacy, Brassard said. He also has recent written to the privacy commissioner in Canada, asking Daniel Therrien to investigate whether the use of this data by agencies constitutes a breach of privacy.

