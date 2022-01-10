International
Schools reopen in Uganda following prolonged closures of COVID-19
Ugandan schools reopened to students on Monday, ending a major disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The East African country of 44 million first closed its schools in March 2020, shortly after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on the African continent. Some classrooms reopened to students in February 2021, but a total deadlock was set again in June after the country faced its first major increase.
Uganda schools have been closed in whole or in part for more than 83 weeks, according to figures from the non-cultural agency. The closure affected more than 10 million students.
For many parents, the reopening was too late.
“Inevitably, we have to open schools,” said Felix Okot, the father of a six-year-old kindergarten. “The future of our children, the future of our nation, is in jeopardy.”
The country’s schools cannot “wait forever” for the pandemic to end, he warned.
Many students returning to school are believed to have had no help during the blockage. Most public schools, which serve the vast majority of children in Uganda, were unable to provide virtual education. The Associated Press reported in November about students in a remote Ugandan city where weeds were growing in classrooms and some students were working in a swamp as gold miners.
Some critics noted that the government of President Yoweri Museveni, an authoritarian who has held power for 36 years and whose wife is education minister, did little to support home teaching. Museveni justified the blockade by insisting that infected students were a danger to their parents and others.
“There are a lot of things that can not be predicted right now. Student participation is unpredictable, teacher participation is unpredictable,” said Fagil Mandy, a former school government inspector who now works as an independent consultant. “I am more concerned that many children will not return to school for various reasons, including school fees.
Mandy also noted concern that a virus outbreak “will spread very quickly” in crowded schools, demanding close monitoring by school administrators.
Concerns about learning loss
Welcoming the reopening of Ugandan schools, Save the Children warned that “the loss of learning could lead to high dropout rates in the coming weeks without urgent action”, including those he described as capture clubs.
The aid group warned in a statement Monday of a wave of dropouts “as returnee students who have lagged behind in their studies fear they have no chance of achieving it”.
It remains to be seen how long Ugandan schools will remain open, with an alarming rise in virus cases in recent days. In the past, health authorities weeks have reported a positive daily rate above 10 percent, from almost zero in December.
Museveni has warned of a possible new blockage if intensive care units reach 50 per cent.
Hoping for a smooth return to school, authorities dropped any COVID test requirements for students. A shortened curriculum has also been adopted under an agreement to automatically promote all students to the next class.
Uganda has received foreign support for the reopening of schools.
The UN agency for children and the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland announced financial support focusing on virus surveillance and the mental health of students and teachers in 40,000 schools. They said their support was essential for Uganda’s school system to remain open.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/uganda-schools-reopen-covid-1.6309358
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]