Schools reopen in Uganda following prolonged closures of COVID-19

Ugandan schools reopened to students on Monday, ending a major disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The East African country of 44 million first closed its schools in March 2020, shortly after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on the African continent. Some classrooms reopened to students in February 2021, but a total deadlock was set again in June after the country faced its first major increase.

Uganda schools have been closed in whole or in part for more than 83 weeks, according to figures from the non-cultural agency. The closure affected more than 10 million students.

For many parents, the reopening was too late.

“Inevitably, we have to open schools,” said Felix Okot, the father of a six-year-old kindergarten. “The future of our children, the future of our nation, is in jeopardy.”

The country’s schools cannot “wait forever” for the pandemic to end, he warned.

Students wear face masks at Kitante Elementary School in Kampala. Lessons in Uganda were first canceled in March 2020. (Hajarah Nalwadda / The Associated Press)

Many students returning to school are believed to have had no help during the blockage. Most public schools, which serve the vast majority of children in Uganda, were unable to provide virtual education. The Associated Press reported in November about students in a remote Ugandan city where weeds were growing in classrooms and some students were working in a swamp as gold miners.

Some critics noted that the government of President Yoweri Museveni, an authoritarian who has held power for 36 years and whose wife is education minister, did little to support home teaching. Museveni justified the blockade by insisting that infected students were a danger to their parents and others.

“There are a lot of things that can not be predicted right now. Student participation is unpredictable, teacher participation is unpredictable,” said Fagil Mandy, a former school government inspector who now works as an independent consultant. “I am more concerned that many children will not return to school for various reasons, including school fees.

Mandy also noted concern that a virus outbreak “will spread very quickly” in crowded schools, demanding close monitoring by school administrators.

Concerns about learning loss

Welcoming the reopening of Ugandan schools, Save the Children warned that “the loss of learning could lead to high dropout rates in the coming weeks without urgent action”, including those he described as capture clubs.

The aid group warned in a statement Monday of a wave of dropouts “as returnee students who have lagged behind in their studies fear they have no chance of achieving it”.

Students play outside during break at Kitante Elementary School. (Hajarah Nalwadda / The Associated Press)

It remains to be seen how long Ugandan schools will remain open, with an alarming rise in virus cases in recent days. In the past, health authorities weeks have reported a positive daily rate above 10 percent, from almost zero in December.

Museveni has warned of a possible new blockage if intensive care units reach 50 per cent.

Hoping for a smooth return to school, authorities dropped any COVID test requirements for students. A shortened curriculum has also been adopted under an agreement to automatically promote all students to the next class.

Uganda has received foreign support for the reopening of schools.

The UN agency for children and the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland announced financial support focusing on virus surveillance and the mental health of students and teachers in 40,000 schools. They said their support was essential for Uganda’s school system to remain open.