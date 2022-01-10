AGs urge the Biden administration to reduce illegal international calls





The letter cites the frustrations of the growing number of phone calls FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Monday to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urging the agency to adopt measures to reduce the number of illegal international robo calls, which often lead to attempted fraud against Kentuckians. The comment letter to the FCC was joined by a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general. Illegal robotic calls lead to frustration for Kentucky consumers and are often fraudulent attempts that can result in significant financial losses, Attorney General Cameron said. Joining this letter is part of our focused effort to protect Kentucky residents from the damage associated with fraudulent calls, and I am grateful to my fellow Attorney Generals for partnering with us in this initiative. In their letter, the coalition calls on the FCC to urge gateway providers, companies that allow foreign calls to the United States, to take steps to reduce the number of robotic calls entering the U.S. telephone network. Advocates generally recommend that gateway providers be required to implement STIR / SHAKEN anti-robot calling protocols, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent fraudulent calls within 30 days of the rule being passed. by the FCC. This deadline will help eliminate fraudulent calls and ensure that international calls coming from US phone numbers are legal. In their letter, the attorney generals urge the FCC to ask gateway providers to take the following measures to reduce robotic calls: Respond to requests from law enforcement, state attorney generals, or the FCC to track calls within 24 hours.

Block calls when providers are aware of an illegal or potentially fraudulent caller.

Block calls coming from numbers that are on a non-origin list, e.g. government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.

Require their foreign partners of telephone companies to ensure that calls are made from legitimate numbers. Attorneys general also encourage the FCC to require all telephone companies to block calls from a gateway provider if it does not meet these requirements. In November, he joined a coalition of 51 attorney generals in sending one paper for the FCC by supporting agencies’ efforts to reduce the access that illegal robo callers have access to legitimate telephone numbers. In response to the letter, the FCC shortened the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement STIR / SHAKEN. Attorney General Cameron was joined by attorney generals from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine. Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Carolina South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming in sending the letter to the FCC.

