The arms sales firm is planning a large facility near DFW International Airport





One of the largest gun dealers in the country is building a new facility in North Texas. Rock Island Auction Co. The Illinois-based company conducts more than a dozen firearms auctions a year. The company, headquartered in Rock Island, Ill., Is described as the world’s leading auction house for firearms, razor blades and military artifacts. Rock Island is redeveloping a 127,121-square-foot Bedford retail center in its new Texas operation. The building at 3600 E. Harwood Road could eventually be used as a location for the company’s headquarters, according to real estate agents at Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, who spent a year looking for a location for the company. Texas is the main sales market in the Rock Islands, Bradford Commercials Noah Dodge said in a statement. It is the ideal location for the company to move, given the state’s customer base and its globally friendly business climate. The acquisition includes a former 85,899-square-foot box warehouse, which was recently used as a call center. The redevelopment will include a 25,000-square-foot Firearms Showroom for Rock Island, a 5,000-square-foot auction room, a safe and office and transportation space. The firm plans to hire 80 full-time and part-time workers for the new facility. And Bradford Commercial said three of the Rock Islands’ top officers are moving to North Texas. The company, founded in 1993, expects it will take several years to reach full capacity in Bedford, officials of the commercial property firm said. The key to buying Bedford is the location halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth and close to DFW International Airport and Love Field. Also nearby is an abundance of hotels and entertainment venues. Rock Islands auctions typically attract between 400 and 600 people. In 2021, its auction sales volume reached $ 121 million. Rock Islands auctions draw customers from around the world for the four-day event, Dodge said. It is extremely important to be centrally located and easily accessible. Dodge and Bradford Commercials Jason Finch brokered the acquisition of Venture Commercial Real Estate with Amy Pjetrovic and Ryan Smith. Bradford Commercial will lease the additional retail space on the 11-acre property.

