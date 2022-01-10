The province will make public the results of the New Brunswick COVID rapid test by the end of the week

New Brunswick will soon start publishing the number of positive COVID-19 results from rapid self-reported tests, but this still does not necessarily present an accurate picture of the spread of the virus in the province.

Since last week, the provincial dashboard has only reported cases caught by PCR tests administered by Public Health. Only 201 cases were reported on Sunday, compared to 840 just two days ago.

But spokesman Bruce Macfarlane says the quick self-test will become part of the count by the end of the week.

“The Department of Health intends to report positive results of the rapid test and ensure that they are made available to the control panel later this week,” he said in an email.

“Improvements will be made to the COVID-19 control panel to include the daily self-reported care testing point that reports positive results.”

Macfarlane said Public Health has “high hopes” most people who self-test positive will go online to register their cases.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says she still hopes the registration of rapid test results will give the province an idea of ​​the spread of COVID-19. (CBC News)

“We hope the process is user-friendly and user-friendly so that New Brunswickers can easily contribute to COVID-19 monitoring in the province.”

But not everyone plans to do so.

“I really do not know why I would do it,” said Dieppe’s sales representative Justin Babineau. “I think recording this just gives them more numbers. I don’t think they will do anything with it.”

Babineau had what he called “very, very mild” symptoms after the Christmas holidays and did a quick home test on January 2 as a precaution. The test was positive.

“I’m really not sure what the goal would be to register it online. I followed the rules, was isolated for five days, felt better and went on with my life.”

Jada Roche, a data analyst in Carleton County, whose husband took rapid tests in Woodstock on Monday after they began to have symptoms, said their kits did not include any instructions on how to record their positive results.

Fredericton data analyst Ray Harris says shifting the province’s focus to people in high-risk groups will give a better picture of what our hospitals may face, but at the expense of a broader view. how the disease is progressing. (Rachel Cave / CBC)

And she said she encountered a defect in her first attempt to report their cases.

Roche said he laughed when he saw the low positive PCR numbers at the weekend.

“I think they are at least three times as much, honestly. I think those figures are basically a joke.”

Last week, the province said people under the age of 50 who are not in the high-risk categories can no longer book an appointment for a more accurate PCR test administered by healthcare professionals.

Instead, they should register to take fast, less accurate tests, also known as POCTs, and administer them and report the results themselves.

New Brunswickers who get positive results on a fast COVID-19 test are required to register the result in the province. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

This creates multiple points where a positive case may not be recognized or recorded even if positive POCT results are reported publicly, says Fredericton data analyst Ray Harris.

“I think the future will be an inaccurate account of how much COVID there is in the community,” said Harris, who has posted graphs and charts on New Brunswick COVID numbers since the pandemic began.

“I do not think we will approach it again to be accurate in this regard. We have to believe that people are actually putting in their results and in fact we have no visibility for that.”

But Harris said that by shifting the focus and medical resources from the province to high-risk groups that can still receive PCR tests, she should be able to get an accurate picture of viral spread where it is most needed.

“Our transportation is an accurate account of the prevalence of COVID in the population that will have the greatest impact on how our hospitals operate,” he said.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said last Friday that 2,009 rapid positive tests had been reported in the province over the past six days.

“We know we will not record every positive case,” she said. But she said she hoped “with the participation of the public we will have a pretty good indication of what our numbers are.”

Babineau said that if cases among low-risk groups are no longer a priority, he is not sure why the province would bother compiling data.

He said the high volume of COVID data since March 2020 does not appear to have helped the province improve the way it responds to the pandemic.

“We continue to provide information and provide information and provide information. Nothing has changed. We are not making our health care system stronger or better.”

He believes that “a considerable number of people” will do what he did when they turn out to be positive: follow the rules and isolate themselves, but do not bother to go online to report it.

“There is no real meaning to this,” he said. “I’m not the only one not reporting this. I may be the only one telling you this, but I’m not the only one not reporting it.”