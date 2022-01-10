Rangers arrive at Bearskin Lake First Nation in Ontario to help with COVID blast





Several members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground in Bearskin Lake First Nation in northern Ontario to help the community in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected half of its population. A spokeswoman for federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the four Rangers are there to coordinate, assist with logistics and deliver food, water, firewood and care packages. Annie Cullinan said more Rangers will be sent to the community in the coming days, with the initial deployment set to last until Jan. 23, though it may be extended. Read more: Troops arrive at Bearskin Lake amid COVID-19 blast: Blair She said the Rangers will also conduct community welfare checks and help create a local isolation area. The story goes down the ad The community has requested the assistance of 40 staff. The chief said they may need help for up to six weeks. Trends When will the Omicron wave end? The data suggest it could happen soon, but experts are wary

Bob Saget, the father of ‘Full House’ television, has died at the age of 65 Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin said the community needs more support soon. The few there now are not enough to support the small local group of volunteers who are sending basic supplies to about 50 homes where people are isolated.















Officials at Bearskin Lake First Nation declared a community emergency in late December, and they formally requested military assistance from Ottawa last week. “A quick response would have been good, it would have been better,” Kamenawatamin said. Kamenawatamin said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is now in isolation. “‘I’m feeling a little better this morning … yesterday was somewhat difficult,” he said in an interview Monday. The story goes down the ad A total of 210 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the 400-person community, located about 600 miles north of Thunder Bay. © 2022 The Canadian Press

