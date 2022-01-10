A judge reinstates Djokovic’s visa, but his Australian Open status remains unclearExBulletin

A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:

Tennis star Novak Gjokovic is used to the victory and is the winner again, this time in court. Today in Melbourne, an Australian judge granted Djokovic a legal victory by restoring his visa. She was canceled by immigration authorities last week because he is not vaccinated against COVID. The judge also ordered his release from the hotel quarantine. Djokovic is in Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis tournament, which starts next week. To qualify for that event, players must show evidence of COVID vaccination or qualify for a medical exemption. Djokovic is one of a number of athletes who are publicly opposed to vaccination. For more, we’ll go to Tom Maddocks, who covers sports in Melbourne for ABC. This is the Australian broadcasting network. Tom, what are the factors that influenced the judge’s decision?

TOM MADDOCKS: Well, today the legal battle that Djokovic falsified – against deportation, really worked in his favor from the beginning. Djokovic’s lawyers did indeed dominate the federal court proceedings here in Australia and they claimed that Novak okokovi kishte had done everything he could to produce the documents required to enter Australia and regarding this medical exemption he was given no one, but two. independent panels of medical experts who considered his request for that exemption to enter the country and compete in next week’s Australian Open.

So his lawyers said they – that he had marked all the boxes he needed. And then the judge in this case, Judge Anthony Kelly, seemed to support the claims of Novak Djokovic’s lawyers. At one point, the judge said he was concerned about the treatment Djokovic had received from Australian Border Force officials. Here are the immigration authorities. And he asked the court at one point, what more could this man do? He later suggested that Novak Djokovic was not given enough time that morning when he was stopped by Border Force officials when he arrived in Australia, from the moment they decided to revoke his visa and not allow enough time to ‘replied that morning.

So here’s the gist of the argument in today’s procedures. And of course, there was a rather sensational ending this evening, in Melbourne’s time, when the judge ordered in favor of Novak Djokovic that the decision to revoke his visa, passport and other effects be immediately revoked and that he be released immediately. from immigration detention here in Australia.

MARTINEZ: What was the reaction of the immigration authorities there?

MADDOCKS: Well, we’re still waiting for the Commonwealth Government to respond. So what is critical here is that what came out after the court ruling was that the Commonwealth retained the power to cancel or re-cancel Novak Gjokovic’s visa, regardless of the outcome in favor of Novak Gjokovic. So the federal immigration minister – he’s a guy named Alex Hawke. He made a statement some time ago saying they are still – he is still considering whether he will use his discretionary powers to re-cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa. So we have not yet heard if they will exercise that power. If he does, it is possible that Novak Djokovic will not be able to return to Australia for another three years, which is – which, of course, would be a major blow to his bid to win the title. 10th Australian Open. And of course, as you know, he sits on 20 Grand Slam titles at the moment – an equal record.

MARTINEZ: So as it is now, the Australian Open starts on the 17th. Will he compete at the moment?

MADDOCKS: At the moment, he has been released from immigration detention and we understand that he has been released from this building where I am outside where he was – he was given permission by the immigration detention hotel this afternoon to come to this building of together with his lawyers to hear the outcome of this hearing. A large crowd of Serb fans waited outside the building. They mobbed the car, which came out of this palace. Police decided to spray pepper. There were some pretty ugly scenes, to be honest. We are not sure if Novak Djokovic was inside that car. We are not sure where it will go next. And it is unclear, to answer your question, whether he will be able to stay in Australia and compete in next week’s Australian Open. But critically, it depends on the decision of the federal immigration minister here in Australia. Novak Djokovic’s fight is really in his hands.

MARTINEZ: This is Tom Maddocks of ABC in Melbourne. Tom, thank you.

MADDOCKS: Thank you.

