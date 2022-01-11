Knife strikes, assaults, street rage: Vancouver police stretched over violent crime weekend – BC

Vancouver police say their resources dwindled last weekend after responding to at least eight violent crime incidents, including assault, stabbing and road rage.

Between Friday and Sunday, officers arrested five suspects.

“We have been battling a significant amount of violent crime in the city for some time,” Sgt said. Steve Addison at a press conference Monday.

“Many of the crimes we have talked about tend to be confined to the northern edge of the city, downtown and the east side, however, we are also seeing an increase in disturbing incidents that have occurred on the southern slope. on the west side. “

On Friday, police said a taxi driver was injured after a passenger allegedly attacked him, threatened him and forced him to move from Richmond to downtown Vancouver. The passenger, who looked paranoid and thought people were following him, allegedly ordered the driver to speed through the red lights and cross into oncoming traffic.

Police arrested the suspect after he got out of the taxi and allegedly threatened staff at a London Drugs near Granville and Georgie streets. According to a press release, the 43-year-old has been charged with assault with weapons, threats and possession of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

















On Saturday, police responded to several incidents of the attack.

Residents of an apartment on Pendrell Street called 911 after a quarrel in the elevator of their building. Police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly confronting a neighbor who refused to wear a face mask in the elevator.

The 56-year-old neighbor is suspected of stabbing the man and has been charged with assault with a weapon and threatening.

Later that afternoon, Vancouver police said they found a 39-year-old man with heavy bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. Investigators believe he was stabbed in an apartment near Granville and Nelson Streets and ran outside before crashing into the sidewalk.

He was taken to hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, but police have made no arrests.

In East Vancouver on Saturday, police said a fast-food worker had to defend himself with a bread knife amid a violent robbery on Powell Street. The suspect grabbed the man by the neck, stole the cash register and fled, but police managed to track him down and arrest him.

That evening, near Abbott and Pender streets, police said a man was arrested and charged with ill-treatment and assault after kicking on billboards, painting with blood on railings and throwing blood at security guards. He was bleeding from walking as he walked through the International Village, he said in a press release, and was later identified in security footage from previous incidents.

A chronic offender with 128 previous convictions was also arrested Saturday and charged with robbery. Police said a man was waiting in his truck near the SkyTrain Stadium station and approached a suspect with a knife around 5:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly climbed into the bed of the truck, demanded money and threatened to cut the tires.

Officials have arrested the suspect nearby and he continues to be in custody.

















Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspect in a violent case of road rage near Vancouver General Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, a pedestrian reportedly punched the driver of a vehicle who slammed the brakes to avoid hitting her as she came out in front of his vehicle. She allegedly broke her glasses and sprayed her face with an unknown substance. The suspect fled before police arrived and is described as a black woman in her forties with dreadlock and black clothes.

Sunday morning, police said the host of a home party in Oakridge was attacked with bear spray after refusing to leave a stranger at home. There were no serious injuries, the press release said, and police disbanded the party.

Addison said the Vancouver Police Department is always “stretched quite thin” – a problem exacerbated by “serious” crimes that require more resources to be investigated.

These calls could connect a dozen officers at once, he told reporters, but the public can help by calling 911 immediately during an emergency or emerging crime, which helps officers arrive in time to arrest or arrest him. found evidence at the scene.

Addison could not “determine the exact cause” of the increase in weekend crime, but said violent crime, including unprovoked attacks by foreigners, has been on the rise for some time.

For now, he added, he is not concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the VPD workforce, where emergency plans are in place in the event of an explosion among staff.