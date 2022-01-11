Democrats try to sink Cruz plan to impose sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline





The effort comes as a number of Democrats ponder whether to secede from the administration and support Cruz’s move, wary of appearing lenient with Russia amid rising tensions with Ukraine and eager to send a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the north. Stream Pipeline 2. The approval of the plan would be an embarrassment for the Biden administration, which has argued that sanctions would reduce US efforts to contain the threat from Russia.

Democrats are quietly drafting an alternative plan – led by Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey – and are encouraging their members to support that Democratic plan instead of Cruz. The plan would impose sanctions on Russia, but only if it invades Ukraine, according to Democratic senators.

It is unclear whether the administration supports Menendez’s move – and all the details of the bill – but has been the subject of growing talks among Democrats, including a private meeting in the Senate Monday night with senior State Department official Victoria Nuland. .

“I think it’s a lot stronger,” Dick Durbin of the Senate majority said of the Menendez move, noting that he included language related to the Baltic region in the plan. “It’s a strong message to Putin – much better than Cruz’s approach.”

Menendez told reporters Monday that his plan is “the mother of all sanctions legislation” that will impose sanctions on individuals and industry sectors “if Russia invades Ukraine”. Cruz forced a resignation from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for a vote this week on his Nord Stream 2 bill, after holding the quick confirmation of dozens of Biden nominees to be ambassadors and fill other posts. senior level of the State Department. If it were to pass the Senate, it is unclear whether it would be set up by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. However, some Democrats are weighing support for the plan, bringing the bill closer to the 60 votes needed for approval. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat facing re-election in the fall, told CNN on Monday that she supports Cruz’s move. “I will be steadfast,” the Nevada Democrat said. “Listen, I think we should be strong in supporting Ukraine against Russian interference and aggression very honestly. I have been consistent in my positions all along.” Senator Joe Manchin, the moderate West Virginia Democrat, said Monday he did not know if he would support Cruz’s plan. “This is what I will be educated about,” when asked if he supports the move. Cruz believes the newly built 750-mile pipeline, which is not yet operational, would empower Putin and allow him to maintain a dangerous leverage over Europe by controlling the flow of much-needed natural gas there. The Ukrainian government has come out in support of his plan. But the Biden administration, which has had a changing stance on the need for sanctions against the project, is now arguing that the West will have a better impact on the threatened Russian aggression against Ukraine if the pipeline works, because Germany would be able to shut it down. that if Russia actually invades its neighbor. “Some may see Nord Stream 2 as a lever that Russia can use against Europe; in fact, it is a lever that Europe should use against Russia,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who hosted Monday’s conference with Nuland, criticized Cruz’s bill, making it clear he did not know if he would get the 60 votes needed to pass final approval. “It’s not good policy for the United States Senate to allow Ted Cruz to separate us from our transatlantic partners amid delicate negotiations over the future of US-Russia and Europe-Russia policy,” Murphy said. It remains to be seen whether this argument will unite Democrats, many of whom have voted in favor of sanctions against the project in the past, and prevent Cruz’s move from getting the 60 votes it needs to pass. For foreign policy hawks and some Democrats running for re-election, the desire to vote to punish Russia is strong. Speaking in the rostrum on Monday, Durbin criticized Cruz’s bill as a “weaker response to the crisis on the Ukrainian border” and said it “would only serve to complicate efforts to repair relations with our European ally,” “Germany, which has essential energy needs.” He also said that Cruz’s move would set a “dangerous precedent” because if it would make it more difficult for Biden to lift sanctions if he decides to do so it is in the best interest of the United States. Cruz’s deal with Schumer said a vote was due by Thursday. Aides and senators will not say exactly when the vote will take place, but it is expected this week. At the moment, there is no definite vote on the Menendez alternative, though that may change before the Cruz vote takes place. Cruz legislation will “require the imposition of sanctions on entities responsible for the planning, construction or operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and their corporate officers,” according to a summary of the bill.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

