Russia is drawn into a conflict in neighboring KazakhstanExBulletin

All right, even though Vladimir Putin is negotiating with the West over Ukraine’s future, he is drawn into a conflict in another neighboring country, Kazakhstan. A Russian-led force of about 2,500 troops arrived there last week at the president’s invitation amid a wave of popular unrest that turned violent. For the latest, we have NPR correspondent in Moscow Charles Maynes in line with us now. Charles, last week we saw videos of protesters setting buildings on fire and also engaging in deadly clashes with security forces. What is the latest now?

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Well, yes. So this morning, we heard from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Yomart Tokayev, who addressed the leaders of the countries involved in this Russian-led regional security force. And let’s listen for a bit.

PRESIDENT KASSYM-JOMART TOKAYEV: (Spoken in non-English).

MAYNES: So Tokayev here is saying that the constitutional order in Kazakhstan has now been restored and the anti-terrorist operation by state forces was nearing completion. He says about 8,000 people have been arrested, more than a thousand injured and that authorities are still trying to determine the number of dead. It is thought to be in the dozens, if not more.

Now, Tokaev has also presented his version of what had happened in recent days. He said what started as a peaceful protest over a rise in fuel prices was exploited by well-organized groups trying to topple the government. He noted that even after he had addressed the protesters’ demands, government buildings and communication centers were attacked across the country at the same time by what he called terrorists. And Tokayev backed down on Western concerns that the assassination orders he gave subsequently meant that security forces were firing on innocent protesters, saying these were raised battles, in fact, with guns and surgeons. And he thanked his Russian-led peacekeeping force that came to the aid of Kazakhstan as it was attacked, noting that they had secured government positions that freed Kazakh troops to fight terrorists and win.

MARTINEZ: Speaking of the Russians, I assume that Vladimir Putin took part in today’s discussions. What did he have to say?

MAYNES: Yes, he did. So Putin said last week ‘s attacks on – were an attack on the Kazakh state, he said, using what he called Maidan technology. Now, this is a reference to the popular street revolution in Ukraine in 2014 that overthrew a Moscow-backed government.

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Not spoken in English).

MAYNES: And Putin here says that this was not the first or last attempt by outside forces to intervene in the post-Soviet space. Putin argued that by acting together, Russia and its allies had shown that they would not allow these foreign-backed road revolutions to succeed. And so it seems that Putin and others, like Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who is also on the call, are arguing that Kazakhstan is now a precedent, a case study for these peacekeepers to be deployed whenever there is popular discontent, because according to their, there is always a hidden alien hand lighting it.

MARTINEZ: I remember how Secretary Blinken expressed concern the day before that the Russians, once in Kazakhstan, would not leave.

MAYNES: Right, and angering Russia in the process. You know, I have to note that Putin said today that Russian troops would leave, although he allowed them to stay there as long as the Kazakh government wanted. And of course, this is a contingent of less than 2,500 troops serving in a country the size of Western Europe. So, you know, the idea that they can have a significant military impact is absurd. But by inviting Russian forces inside, Tokayev, this Kazakh leader, seems to be signaling inside the country that he has a measure – Moscow’s support.

After all, you know, one of the other things we saw last week is that Tokayev ousted his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled Kazakhstan throughout its post-Soviet history and was seen as the most influential figure. here, even after he handed over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. So Tokayev was considered interim president under Nazarbayev and – until this week. How exactly he will be now for Vladimir Putin remains to be seen.

MARTINEZ: This is NPR Moscow correspondent Charles Maynes. Charles, thank you.

MAYNES: Thank you.

