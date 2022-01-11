First year superstar students share their goals for 2022 | FIU News

At FIU, a rock star team with freshmen is beginning its Panther journey.

“This elementary class has an elasticity we’ve probably never seen before,” says Assistant Vice President of Admissions and Admissions at Jody Glassman University. “They spent the last part of the new year and all their last year in what we have called unprecedented times. “This group is not only academically talented, but also has an extraordinary sense of self-motivation.”

This January, FIU will welcome around 900 students for their first semester. They have a high school average of about 3.65.

The 2025 class has numerous outstanding students, including:

5 mentions honored Silver Knight award winners

5 Scholars of National Merit

13 students who received recognition from the National Recognition Program of the College Board for Academic Honors

First year students are gaining an excellent reputation for the way they have embraced the university experience. In celebration of the start of the spring semester, here are some of the stories of these Panthers from their first semester – along with their “Blue and Goals” for 2022.

Blooms where it is planted

When freshman Melanie Frolich applied to universities with an AA under her arm, she wanted to immediately dive into a biochemistry program. She found FIU.

Now in her second semester, Melanie is thriving at university. She is enjoying making connections with mentors, absorbing knowledge in the classroom, and making friends within the diverse and active FIU student body.

Last semester, Frolich scored an A in Organic Chemistry II – an extremely difficult class. She was also involved in the FIU Kindergarten Club. With this group, she has gone to the Everglades and learned how to create her own dream garden one day.

Blue and her goals: “I would like to be able to make more connections with people who have the same passions as me,” she says. “And I would like to continue to feel inspired by biochemistry and living things in general, which is a real passion of mine.”

The legacy of the FIU : a computer talent

Jonathan Balila has been around computers all his life. The son of an FIU student who graduated from Electrical Engineer, Balila has a passion for technological and complex video games that allow him to sharpen and improve his technical skills. Now at FIU, he is taking his talent to the next level.

Balila is a first year information technology degree with an academic scholarship to the College of Honor. A Miami native and a National Merit finalist, he enjoys staying close to his family while living on campus and celebrating with teriyaki chicken from the Panda Express.

Last semester, Balila joined UPE, the university’s largest student organization for technology. It’s a group he praises for “staying away from the old hacker person’s stereotype in their little room,” he says. He looks forward to getting more involved in the coming years.

Blu and his goals: “I would like to improve my skills. I think with the College of Honor specifically, there are many courses where it is not as straightforward as, “Oh, what is 2 + 2?” There are many tasks where you have to consider why something is true compared to saying it. And I really appreciate that. “

A dream to run an athletics department

At FIU, Jordan Browning is maximizing her opportunities at FIU to turn sport into her passion, community and career.

Browning is on the FIU women’s swimming and diving team, a team that has captured seven consecutive U.S. Conference championships while posting a GPA 3.61 team last semester. Member of the College of Honor, the first student to study athletic administration. Her dream is to one day become an athletic director and thanks to her experiences in college athletics combined with the mentors she has around her, she is preparing for a good kick in it.

Browning is immersed in what it means to be part of a team – from practicing by the pool to spending quality time with her teammates on the beach and at an acai store in Wynwood. She is also learning the knowledge and ways college sports work by talking to new Athletics Director Scott Carr and Senior Athletics Director Julie Berg.

Blue and her goals: “I definitely want to be the best student-athlete possible. I would like to prepare well for my next endeavors, whether in or out of the pool. I hope to make connections that will help me throughout my life. ”

Open-minded and laser focused

Julian Hodek came to FIU from Berlin, Germany, with one goal: to get a high-level education while playing for an excellent football team.

In his first year, Hodek is on track. The first student is immersing himself in his studies and enjoying conversations that broaden the perspective in his religious studies classroom, which he thinks enhances his knowledge of how other people think. He is also undertaking a fantastic career on the football field.

With Hodek as team captain, men’s soccer team defeated team no. 1 ranked in the country last season, Marshall, to win the US Conference regular season championship. The Diploma in Liberal Studies also won a place on the conference’s first-year student’s team.

Blue and his goals: “I want to make good friends and connections all over the world. Of course, I want to work to get a good degree. “And I want to do what I have to do on a daily basis to go professional after college.”

A lover of competition

Growing up, Lillian Garconnette viewed the Food Network with confidence. She was fascinated by the competitive aspect of shows like Cutthroat Kitchen and Chopped. This prompted him to compete in cooking competitions in high school. Now, it is getting into the best of the hospitality industry itself.

The gasket is one hospitality management direction with a scholarship from The Carnival Foundation, which rewards up to $ 10,000 a year to select students with excellent GPA grades from Florida high schools. She was encouraged to go to FIU by a graduate student who taught culinary arts at her high school.

The beginner enjoys getting involved on the Biscayne Bay campus and is a regular at Wolfe Wednesdays, where the Wolfe University Center hosts special monthly activities, such as Zumba classes and Halloween parties. Now, she is preparing to volunteer for something she has always dreamed of: the South Beach® Wine and Food Festival; more than 1,200 FIU students volunteer each year. To date, the Festival has raised more than $ 31.8 million in support of its educational mission to cultivate future hospitality industry leaders in FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Blu and her goals: “One of the most important things for me is to do a study program abroad. I want to experience different cultures that I would not normally be able to see while at the same time getting an education in the hospitality industry.