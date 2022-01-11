Kingston Police investigate the first murder of 2022 – Kingston





Kingston police have arrested in the city’s first homicide for the new year. The murder took place at the integrated care center in Montreal St. Police officers, paramedics and firefighters responded at the scene after a man was stabbed in the center around 2:15 p.m. Read more: Kingston Police have seized a shotgun cut during a traffic stop Crews arrived at the car park behind building 661 Montreal St., where an area was closed for investigation. The unidentified man had been stabbed an unknown number of times in the chest. At the scene of the Kingstons first murder of the year. Police confirm that around 2:15 a.m. today a man was stabbed at the integrated care center on Montreal Street. A police car was left at the scene, the rear parking lot of the property was blocked.@CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/irOQq2I5AH – Megan King (@MeganMargKing) January 10, 2022 The story goes down the ad Kingston police searched nearby neighborhoods, along with K&P Trail extensions, looking for a suspect, eventually finding him in the wooded area behind the care center. Trends Bob Saget: Olsen Twins, other ‘Full House’ stars react to comedian’s death

When will the Omicron wave end? The data suggest it could happen soon, but experts are wary Read more: Police in Kingston, Ont. drop the investigation into the targeted attack after the suspect was found dead Charged with first-degree murder is 48-year-old Roy Douglas Snyder from Kingston. He also faces the charge of carrying a weapon for committing a criminal offense. Police say the victim will not be identified until relatives are notified and there are no public safety concerns. They are not looking for additional suspects. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

